“What’s Wrong With My Cat?” Online Group Has Owners Posting Pics Of Their Malfunctioning Cats And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones

It’s beyond belief how little we know about what we call our best furry friends. Ok, we don’t actually call cats that, ‘cause they would be better off without humans altogether, but we’d like to think we are.
I mean, we now have evidence that felines sleep in trees, form super weird shapes with fellow felines, and on some occasions, their .exe just stops working. Apparently, that’s not it.
People have a whole subreddit dedicated to sightings of cats that got caught acting super weird. Like weird². Serious about not being serious, we present you the most off-the-track cattos from r/WhatsWrongWithYourCat that either need some fixing, or I give up.
#1 He’s Trying To Pass Out In Anger..so Adorable!
Image source: llullabyY1
#2 All Hail To The Light
Image source: icant-chooseone
#3 He’s About To Speak Italian
Image source: fyae
#4 Bikinicat.exe Stopped Working
Image source: jasontaken
#5 He Fell Asleep Like This
Image source: iknowallmyabcs
#6 Guys, Please, What’s Wrong With My Bat?
Image source: Nirami
#7 He Doesnt Give A Flying F.
Image source: icant-chooseone
#8 My Cat Is Self-Sufficient
Image source: Dying_Need_Cat_Pics
#9 Is This What They Call Cubism?
Image source: bajinglez
#10 He Is Laying On His Back On Top Of The Cabinets With His Eyes Wide Open, Just Staring At The Ceiling
Image source: soccer-law
#11 Everybody Was Kung-Fu Fighting
Image source: MyNameGifOreilly
#12 *visible Confusion*
Image source: bajinglez
#13 Bottle Time Causes Her Ears To Wiggle
Image source: ToxicBTCMaximalist
#14 Malfunctioning At 2 Am
Image source: loafjunky
#15 Hmmm
Image source: jasontaken
#16 Think Batteries Are Low
Image source: Kimmsrevenge
#17 I Wanted A Cat, But I Got Whatever This Is Instead
Image source: AJfuckingSucks
#18 Everytime I Clear Out Some Space In The Fridge, Noodle Thinks It’s For Him
Image source: friendlynoodless
#19 Too Exhausted To Even Make It To The Amazon Box
Image source: fryingsquirrels
#20 Meet Katsu: A Dramatic And Needy Boi Screaming For His Hooman
Image source: cutecatsinspace
#21 This Seems Like A Good Place For Laurie To Chill (Fry In The Background)
Image source: mobiuschic42
#22 Don’t Know How He Got There. He Cries Until I Come Look At Him
Image source: s-rizzo
#23 Sadie Big Stretchin’ In The Sun Looks Like A Mirror Camera Effect… But She’s Just Löng
Image source: solid_static
#24 Too Lazy To Stand Up So He Clogged The Sink With His Body And Created A ‘Drinking Pool’
Image source: Matildishh
#25 Some Cats Hunt Mice And Bring Them To You As A Gift. My Cat Hunts Bread
Image source: somberestofmuffins
#26 My Friend’s Explanation Is “He’s Just Weird, Idk”
Image source: I_Only_Look_Irish
#27 My Mom’s Cat. 100% Stuck And Not Nearly As Amused As I Was
Image source: shade-tree_pilot
#28 Mr. Bigglesworth
Image source: MyNameGifOreilly
#29 Whatever Is Comfy I Guess
Image source: ryan4637
#30 Just As The Prophecy Foretold
Image source: jasontaken
#31 The Whisker Demon Has Returned To Assert Dominance While I Clean Up Her Hairball
Image source: bubblybeep
#32 Longè
Image source: culdesaccolony
#33 Mom Sent Me This Picture Of My Cat This Morning While She Was Cat Sitting. Kitty Loves Her Grandma!
Image source: Shana24601
#34 Even More Heartwarming Is That It Was A “Mommy’s Home” Reaction
Image source: Lucyloves
#35 Oprah Loves Hanging On The Clothes Horse
Image source: amosab
#36 Very Well Then
Image source: Blank_M1nd
#37 Family Just Got A New Cat, Haven’t Met Her Yet But This Is The First Picture My Mom Sent Me Of Her Lol
Image source: sacramentoproud13
#38 The Rare And Extremely Dangerous Trouser Cat
Image source: ThotMyProblem
#39 Cat Raising Paw To Gain Attention
Image source: rztan
#40 Told Gobbolino To Get Off The Cupboard. He Made This Face
Image source: thebeastwhatsqueaks
#41 I’ll Always Be Watching John There’s No Escaping Me
Image source: MyNameGifOreilly
#42 My Cat Sleeps With His Eyes Wide Open Sometimes And It’s Creepy As Hell
Image source: DeadMonkey321
#43 Sometimes The Stair Light Would Turn On At Night…
Image source: popcornzippy
#44 She Tried Out A New Pose On The Stairs Today
Image source: nocturnalrat
#45 I Find Her Sitting Like This All The Time
Image source: pjwestin
#46 Nom
Image source: jasontaken
#47 Superhero Pose!
Image source: HelloYesIAmJess
#48 I Guess It’s Nice And Warm?
Image source: Sham_Pain_Renegade
#49 Cheers
Image source: martincgn
#50 Smile For The Camera
Image source: icant-chooseone
