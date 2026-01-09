33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Any doll collectors out there? If not now, perhaps you had some in the past. For many of us, dolls were an important part of our childhood – and we’re not just talking about Barbie, but also a variety of action figures and collectible dolls of all kinds.

Our attention was recently caught by a trending X thread started by Dolls2remember, asking people to share the most “offensively ugly” celebrity dolls.

The thread was inspired by a recent YouTube video from the creator, which highlighted dolls that he thinks deserve the top spot in this unusual category. On his channel, he shares unboxings, doll reviews, makeovers, restyles, hauls, and collection tours, covering a wide range of dolls – including Barbie, Bratz, Monster High, Rainbow High, vintage 90s/2000s dolls, celebrity dolls, Disney dolls, and more.

Scroll down to check out the celebrity-inspired dolls from the video, along with photos shared by others participating in the discussion.

#1 Emma Watson As Belle In “Beauty And The Beast”

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

Bored Panda reached out to the creator of Dolls2remember to find out more about his passion. When asked how and when he first got started, he explained: “I loved and played with dolls since I was a child, but I did not begin collecting as an adult until 2023.”

#2 Diana, Princess Of Wales

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

#3 Beyoncé

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

On whether he customizes the dolls or focuses solely on collecting, the OP of the X thread said: “Almost all of my dolls are thrifted, and I love restoring them to their original factory condition whenever possible. I occasionally do customizations as well.”

#4 Melanie C (Sporty Spice) From The Spice Girls

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

#5 Marilyn Monroe

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

The content creator also shared the personal significance of his dolls: “My collection means so much to me. It represents creativity as well as history. Many of my dolls are vintage or discontinued and no longer in production, and it brings me great joy to preserve them, as I consider them little time capsules.”

#6 Fran Drescher In “The Nanny”

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

#7 Britney Spears

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

Finally, the collector reflected on a particularly meaningful aspect of the hobby: “Since beginning my collection, what is most special to me is when others reach out and tell me how I have inspired them to begin collecting themselves. Doll collecting is such a small, niche hobby, often stigmatized or made fun of, so I am always grateful whenever I can encourage someone to indulge in what they love. Everyone deserves to have a passion and a hobby.”

#8 Kylie Minogue

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

#9 Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) From The Spice Girls

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

#10 Jenna Coleman As Clara Oswald In “Doctor Who”

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: DracoWho

#11 Millie Bobby Brown As Eleven In “Stranger Things”

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: VIVO Λgustín

#12 Scarlett Johansson In “Black Widow”

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: @evelucia

#13 Salma Hayek In “Eternals”

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: Mario Alberto

#14 B*witched

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

#15 Jack Black As Steve In “A Minecraft Movie”

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: Just a shark

#16 Matt Smith As Daemon Targaryen In “House Of The Dragon”

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: Trix

#17 Ashley Tisdale

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

#18 Tom Cruises As Ethan Hunt In “Mission: Impossible”

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

#19 Drew Barrymore As Dylan In “Charlie’s Angels”

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: Boku no François Arnaud De Jarjayes

#20 Xuxa

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: Erik

#21 Hilary Duff

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

#22 Hilary Duff

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

#23 B*witched

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

#24 Kristen Stewart As Bella In “New Moon”

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: Dexter Allagahrei

#25 Birgita Haukdal

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

#26 Addison Rae

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: nugget

#27 Oscar Isaac As Poe Dameron

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: Kyle Arking

#28 Tionne Watkins (T-Boz) From TLC

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

#29 Demi Lovato In “Camp Rock”

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: Valentin-Vador

#30 Paris Hilton

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: Bratz + RH Collector

#31 Veronica Mars

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: Queca Garda

#32 Rozonda Thomas (Chilli) From TLC

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: dolls2remember

#33 Kristen Wiig As Cheetah In “Wonder Woman 1984”

33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Image source: DarDotDorothy

