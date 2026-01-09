33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People On A Viral X Thread

Any doll collectors out there? If not now, perhaps you had some in the past. For many of us, dolls were an important part of our childhood – and we’re not just talking about Barbie, but also a variety of action figures and collectible dolls of all kinds.
Our attention was recently caught by a trending X thread started by Dolls2remember, asking people to share the most “offensively ugly” celebrity dolls.
The thread was inspired by a recent YouTube video from the creator, which highlighted dolls that he thinks deserve the top spot in this unusual category. On his channel, he shares unboxings, doll reviews, makeovers, restyles, hauls, and collection tours, covering a wide range of dolls – including Barbie, Bratz, Monster High, Rainbow High, vintage 90s/2000s dolls, celebrity dolls, Disney dolls, and more.
Scroll down to check out the celebrity-inspired dolls from the video, along with photos shared by others participating in the discussion.
More info: Instagram | x.com | youtube.com
#1 Emma Watson As Belle In “Beauty And The Beast”
Image source: dolls2remember
Bored Panda reached out to the creator of Dolls2remember to find out more about his passion. When asked how and when he first got started, he explained: “I loved and played with dolls since I was a child, but I did not begin collecting as an adult until 2023.”
#2 Diana, Princess Of Wales
Image source: dolls2remember
#3 Beyoncé
Image source: dolls2remember
On whether he customizes the dolls or focuses solely on collecting, the OP of the X thread said: “Almost all of my dolls are thrifted, and I love restoring them to their original factory condition whenever possible. I occasionally do customizations as well.”
#4 Melanie C (Sporty Spice) From The Spice Girls
Image source: dolls2remember
#5 Marilyn Monroe
Image source: dolls2remember
The content creator also shared the personal significance of his dolls: “My collection means so much to me. It represents creativity as well as history. Many of my dolls are vintage or discontinued and no longer in production, and it brings me great joy to preserve them, as I consider them little time capsules.”
#6 Fran Drescher In “The Nanny”
Image source: dolls2remember
#7 Britney Spears
Image source: dolls2remember
Finally, the collector reflected on a particularly meaningful aspect of the hobby: “Since beginning my collection, what is most special to me is when others reach out and tell me how I have inspired them to begin collecting themselves. Doll collecting is such a small, niche hobby, often stigmatized or made fun of, so I am always grateful whenever I can encourage someone to indulge in what they love. Everyone deserves to have a passion and a hobby.”
#8 Kylie Minogue
Image source: dolls2remember
#9 Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) From The Spice Girls
Image source: dolls2remember
#10 Jenna Coleman As Clara Oswald In “Doctor Who”
Image source: DracoWho
#11 Millie Bobby Brown As Eleven In “Stranger Things”
Image source: VIVO Λgustín
#12 Scarlett Johansson In “Black Widow”
Image source: @evelucia
#13 Salma Hayek In “Eternals”
Image source: Mario Alberto
#14 B*witched
Image source: dolls2remember
#15 Jack Black As Steve In “A Minecraft Movie”
Image source: Just a shark
#16 Matt Smith As Daemon Targaryen In “House Of The Dragon”
Image source: Trix
#17 Ashley Tisdale
Image source: dolls2remember
#18 Tom Cruises As Ethan Hunt In “Mission: Impossible”
Image source: dolls2remember
#19 Drew Barrymore As Dylan In “Charlie’s Angels”
Image source: Boku no François Arnaud De Jarjayes
#20 Xuxa
Image source: Erik
#21 Hilary Duff
Image source: dolls2remember
#22 Hilary Duff
Image source: dolls2remember
#23 B*witched
Image source: dolls2remember
#24 Kristen Stewart As Bella In “New Moon”
Image source: Dexter Allagahrei
#25 Birgita Haukdal
#26 Addison Rae
Image source: nugget
#27 Oscar Isaac As Poe Dameron
Image source: Kyle Arking
#28 Tionne Watkins (T-Boz) From TLC
Image source: dolls2remember
#29 Demi Lovato In “Camp Rock”
Image source: Valentin-Vador
#30 Paris Hilton
Image source: Bratz + RH Collector
#31 Veronica Mars
Image source: Queca Garda
#32 Rozonda Thomas (Chilli) From TLC
Image source: dolls2remember
#33 Kristen Wiig As Cheetah In “Wonder Woman 1984”
Image source: DarDotDorothy
Follow Us