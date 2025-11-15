I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

My name is Dick van Duijn and I’m a wildlife photographer who went viral with the photos of the ground squirrel smelling a yellow flower. I made another special squirrel photo this fall.
This time, I traveled to Belgium to photograph jumping squirrels from a small wooden hut in a forest with beautiful autumn colors. I took a seat in the cabin one hour before sunrise and left there just before sunset. I spent almost 8 hours there to capture this beautiful leap.
I took a special photo of a jumping squirrel this fall
Naturally, I take pictures of other animals besides squirrels as well. However, squirrels can be incredibly difficult to photograph because of how agile they are. I previously photographed jumping squirrels, but what makes these images so beautiful are the bright red/orange colors in the background and the posture of the squirrel, which flies through the air like a real superman.
Bored Panda has previously shared some of my photographs here and here. Hope you will like my animal pictures!
More info: Instagram | hollandpix.com
Here are more of my animal photos
