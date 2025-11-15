I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

by

My name is Dick van Duijn and I’m a wildlife photographer who went viral with the photos of the ground squirrel smelling a yellow flower. I made another special squirrel photo this fall.

This time, I traveled to Belgium to photograph jumping squirrels from a small wooden hut in a forest with beautiful autumn colors. I took a seat in the cabin one hour before sunrise and left there just before sunset. I spent almost 8 hours there to capture this beautiful leap.

I took a special photo of a jumping squirrel this fall

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

Naturally, I take pictures of other animals besides squirrels as well. However, squirrels can be incredibly difficult to photograph because of how agile they are. I previously photographed jumping squirrels, but what makes these images so beautiful are the bright red/orange colors in the background and the posture of the squirrel, which flies through the air like a real superman.

Bored Panda has previously shared some of my photographs here and here. Hope you will like my animal pictures!

More info: Instagram | hollandpix.com

Here are more of my animal photos

#1

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#2

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#3

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#4

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#5

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#6

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#7

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#8

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#9

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#10

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#11

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#12

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#13

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#14

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#15

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#16

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#17

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#18

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#19

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#20

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#21

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#22

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#23

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#24

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#25

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#26

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#27

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#28

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#29

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

#30

I Capture Beautiful Moments In Wildlife, Here Are My 30 Recent Photos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Person Starts A Discussion Online After Having To Pay $8k For Going To The Hospital For A Hurting Arm Despite Being Insured
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Make Sculptures Of Gentle Monsters From Polymer Clay
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Pictures From Pet Hedgehogs’ Daily Lives, From Gardening To Getting Belly Rubs
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 26-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 25, 2025
Should Robert Downey Jr. Return To The MCU As Tony Stark?
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2024
Couple Has An “Unusual” Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.