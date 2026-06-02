132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

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Some modern cities really do look like dystopian sci-fi movie sets. The mix of windowless skyscrapers, endless parking lots, and constant traffic jams can sometimes feel so overwhelming it almost makes us want to escape to the woods for good.

It’s no surprise then that a lot of people online now refer to these places as “urban hell.” Thousands of users post photos to a popular subreddit that acts like a museum to showcase the depressing reality of modern city design.

At first glance, it’s easy to scroll through these images and just see them as ugly or poorly planned places. But look closer, because there is a much darker reality beneath the surface.

#1 Partially Abandoned “Life In Venice,” A Sprawling Residential Complex On China’s East Coast

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: happy_bluebird

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

#2 Elections In Hungary

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: weallneedaname2

Cities hold the promise of better jobs and modern healthcare, but reckless planning is doing the exact opposite for a lot of people. Today, a person’s life expectancy and well-being can completely shift from one street block to the next.

Over 55% of the world’s population already lives in cities, and this number is expected to hit 68% by 2050.

As concrete landscapes expand, basic infrastructure is buckling under the weight. Studies show that almost 40% of urban dwellers are forced to live without proper sanitation or adequate drinking water.

#3 Ameerpet, Hyderabad, India

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: ALiveOrganism

#4 High Tech, Low Life, Chongqing, China

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: No-Echidna7296

#5 Abandoned Mall In Bangkok Thailand

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: South-Guava-2965

It’s wild how we’ve managed to build entire cities that are actively trying to make us sick.

Data shows that 91% of city dwellers breathe toxic and polluted air every single day. And it’s not just messing with your lungs. Scientists have found that all that urban air pollution triggers massive inflammation inside your body and your brain. This spikes your risk of depression, messes with your memory, and can even lead to brain fog and dementia in the long run.

Crowded spaces also make it incredibly easy for diseases like COVID-19, tuberculosis, dengue, and Ebola to spread like wildfire from neighbor to neighbor.

Poorly designed urban transport systems are another major headache for city dwellers. They can lead to accidents, air and noise pollution, and act as barriers to safe physical activity.

#6 The Other Side Of Chongqing, China

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: No-Echidna7296

#7 Chuvash State Opera Theater, Cheboksary, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#8 Brooklyn, New York

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

On top of the toxic air and gridlock, these concrete expanses are slowly turning modern megacities into literal heat traps.

The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that inland cities routinely experience temperatures 3-5 degrees Celsius (or 37-41 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than their surrounding rural areas.

Experts believe this is due to the urban heat island effect, where heavy concrete acts like a massive sponge for solar radiation. Meanwhile, lack of green spaces means the air doesn’t cool down naturally through evaporation.

WHO warns that this widening thermal gap directly threatens public health and strains emergency systems during heatwaves.

#9 Belgrade, Serbia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: 18capy93

#10 Imbaba, Cairo, Egypt. No Air Strikes Or Ground Invasion, Just Natural

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: mohamed_Elngar21

#11 Light Pollution, Chongqing

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: BumblebeeFantastic40

#12 Dhaka, Bangladesh

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Upstairs-Bit6897

And guess who gets stuck holding the bill for this architectural mess? It’s definitely not the folks living in luxury high-rises with rooftop gardens.

While the wealthy buy their way into breezy and tree-lined pockets of the city, low-income families and migrants get shoved into harmful and cramped spaces — a brutal process known as green gentrification.

Take Chongqing, China, for example. People on social media often hype it up as this “cyberpunk” dream city because of its glowing neon ads and highways. But if you zoom in, the reality is way more dystopian.

Huge luxury skyscrapers cast permanent shadows over crumbling and super-crowded apartment blocks. While the rich live high up in the sky, regular families at the bottom are stuck dealing with massive traffic jams, trash piles, and heavily polluted rivers right outside their windows.

#13 Jakarta Rush Hour

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: GladstoneOG

#14 The Pollution Of The River Ganges, India

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: welshiec123

#15 The Australian Dream

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: TomOnABudget

Urban geographer Dr. Asher Roast says that “the focus on the apparent strangeness of such spaces obscures a concrete history” of aggressive real estate development. He believes that soaring concrete high-rises act as “vehicles of capitalist accumulation” and become “exclusive domains of a privatized and detached elite.”

In simple words, it leaves ordinary citizens completely disoriented and literally trapped at the bottom.

#16 Everyday Streets In Berlin Germany

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Immediate-Night6745

#17 Vyborg, Russia (Used To Be Viipuri, Finland Before 1940)

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Thin_Fix0

To fight back against this concrete madness, some cities are drawing a line in the sand. In 2021, China’s top economic planning agency issued an official government ban on “ugly architecture.”

It strictly blocked city planners from building bizarre, soulless, or copycat megastructures.

Cities like Singapore and Copenhagen are also moving toward biophilic design, which means bringing nature directly into the city. This includes adding vertical gardens on buildings, creating more public parks, and designing spaces where greenery is built into everyday architecture instead of being separate from it.

#18 18,000 Residents And 3,700 Apartments In One Building Kudrovo, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Arsenzz

#19 Murmansk, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Thin_Fix0

Environmental psychologist and neuroscientist Colin Ellard studied how people physically reacted while walking through different city streets in Toronto and New York. The data showed that standing in front of boring, sterile, and plain concrete facades actually triggers stress-induced boredom.

It spikes stress hormones and causes low-key anxiety. When you walk down a typical suburban street packed with nothing but gray parking lots and giant highway overpasses, your brain gets starved of visual stimulation.

#20 Abandoned Apartments In Japan

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#21 Abandoned Row Houses In Baltimore, Maryland

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

That is exactly what consumer capitalism wants. Research shows that when the outside world is an ugly and hostile concrete wasteland, you are basically forced to retreat indoors.

You escape into air-conditioned malls, trendy cafes, or indoor shops just to feel a sense of comfort and safety — and you end up spending money to do it.

“There were hardly any pleasant public squares or carless promenades where I could get away from the sounds and smells of traffic… I realized that I had bought myself a treat because my walk was so unpleasant that I needed to self-soothe in a way,” psychologist and urbanist Dr. Tayana Panova said in a viral TikTok video while walking down the streets of New York City.

#22 Oklahoma City, Excessive Road Infrastructure For A City This Size. Public Transit Would Be Great

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: SimilarTopic3281

#23 Former Georgia Ministry Of Highways

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: South-Guava-2965

Beautiful, green architecture lets you just exist outside, while ugly architecture turns the outdoors into a trap designed to push you into the nearest checkout line.

If we keep letting developers prioritize corporate profits over basic human biology, we are actively choosing to drain our health, happiness, and lifespan.

Weaponize your votes, show up to local town halls and zoning meetings, push for greener spaces in your own neighborhood… decide what kind of world you are willing to settle for and fight for.

#24 In The 1970’s, Oklahoma City Demolished Its Entire Urban Core, Leveling Over 500 Buildings That Made Way For Parking Lots

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Hungry_Roll6848

#25 Somewhere In Post Soviet Europe

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Kitchen_Cobbler_1594

#26 Mumbai,india

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Maleficent-Cicada329

#27 Norilsk, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Itchy-Engineering440

#28 A Group Of Abandoned Rowhouses In East Baltimore

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#29 New York, 1982

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: cockerspanielhere

#30 Woman With Pram Strolls Past The Local Steel Works. Consett, UK (1974)

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: ToronoRapture

#31 Urban Decay In Baltimore

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: biwook

#32 Some Pictures Of Berlin, Germany

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Beautiful_Yellow_682

#33 Daily Life On The Rooftops Of Old Hong Kong Buildings, Captured By Romain Jacquet-Lagreze

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: privetkakdela

#34 Intersection In Chengdu (Photo From 2016)

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: BumblebeeFantastic40

#35 The Yard Of A Home I Recently Saw

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Away-Extension-9731

#36 Not So Glamorous And Not So Famous Sides Of Chongqing

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: BumblebeeFantastic40

#37 A Cloudy Day In Darjeeling, India

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Toni_PWNeroni

#38 Abandoned Mall. Thailand

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: SameCellist3373

#39 A 24story Apartment Building In Chongqing Without An Elevator. China

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: No-Echidna7296

#40 Aleppo, Syria

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: anonymity-is-kind

#41 Hotel Hyatt Regency Sfo, San Francisco

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#42 High Tech Low Life, Chongqing

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: BumblebeeFantastic40

#43 An Autumn Aerial View Of The Ring House In Moscow, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#44 Baikonur, Kazakhstan

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Distance_1134

#45 Home Sweet Home

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: lilparkkkkkkkkkkkkk

#46 Pripyat, Ukraine

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#47 Some Dprk Photos From 2015 – Oc

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: nemethv

#48 Volgograd, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: pupsikandr

#49 Arkhangelsk, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Thin_Fix0

#50 What Are These Pipes In Russia? I See Them Everywhere On Google Earth

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Nordicnatures92

#51 Vladivostok, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: pupsikandr

#52 Murmansk, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: pupsikandr

#53 Moscow, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: pupsikandr

#54 Cairo , Egypt

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Crazy_North_3247

#55 My City Of Albany, NY

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: PandemicPiglet

#56 Chhapra, Bihar, India

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: FutureVersion812

#57 Agbobloshie – Ghana’s E-Waste Slum

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Unusualtravelblog

#58 Bradford, UK

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Even-Way9768

#59 Athens, Greece (2026)

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: sooodamnfancy

#60 Ferentari, Romania

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: MapBrave4342

#61 Does Someone Know Where This Is?

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Silent-Challenge5710

#62 Gritty Photos Capture The Urban Decay And The Street Life Of New York City In The 1970s

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Upstairs_Drive_5602

#63 Cairo, Egypt. World’s Widest Highway (32 Lane Beast)

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Patient_Bowler_8143

#64 Art Object “Floating Cube”, Norilsk, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#65 The Dire State Of New York In The 1980s

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#66 Hiroshima 1945

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: South-Guava-2965

#67 Soviet Buildings In Minsk, Belarus

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#68 Buildings In China, Separated By 8 Meters From Each Other. Jieyang, Guangdong

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: No-Marsupial-4050

#69 Why Are Communist Housing Complexes So Often Criticized Here, Even Though Modern Russian Capitalist Housing Complexes Are Much Worse?

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: PreviousAd2482

#70 A Shoke Of Cape Town

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: SoftwareZestyclose50

#71 Williamsburg, NYC, Where Avg. Rent Is $5k

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Over-Drive-5535

#72 Photos I Took Of Syria, Aleppo

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Interesting-Neck-747

#73 Blackpool, UK

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: AnonymousTimewaster

#74 Long Beach California, Full Of Oil Towers In 1944

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#75 Talnakh, Rudnaya Street, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#76 The Longest Residential Building In Europe – Gdansk, Poland

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: khurgan_

#77 Cyberpunk Dystopia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Ravesas

#78 Behold, The View From My New Rental. Got This Baby For The Next 2 Years 🥰

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Tangerine1917

#79 Tokyo, Japan

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Pomerbot

#80 Srinagar City In Kashmir

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Iashpoint

#81 Trellick Tower, London

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#82 Nikolo-Ugreshsky Monastery Against The Smoking Chimneys Of A Chp Plant, Dzerzhinsky, Moscow Region, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#83 A Destroyed Building In The Village Of Kirvoskom On The Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#84 Abandoned Homes In Philadelphia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#85 An American And European Stadium With The Same Capacity

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: SoftwareZestyclose50

#86 A Photograph Of Pre-War Mariupol, Ukraine

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#87 Seoul, South Korea

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: SameCellist3373

#88 Severodvinsk, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#89 Met Life (New Jersey) 82.5k Capacity vs. Croke Park (Ireland) 82.3k Capacity

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: kirkbadaz

#90 Highway 401: Toronto, Canada

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: CrackFun

#91 Sandstorm, Beijing

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: BumblebeeFantastic40

#92 The Grand Lisboa Hotel Against The Backdrop Of Slums In Macau, China

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#93 Cape Coral, Florida

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: LemonAioli

#94 Dzerzhinsk Дзержинск, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: MapBrave4342

#95 Row Homes In Baltimore, Maryland

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#96 “Anthill House”, Samara, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#97 Naples, Italy

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Overall_Dare_2134

#98 Dnipro, Ukraine

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: PrizeLatter5530

#99 Imbābah ( إمبابة), Egypt

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: MapBrave4342

#100 Genoa Bridge Collapse 2018

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Itchy-Engineering440

#101 Stolipinovo, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Difference1341

#102 Migingo Island: The Most Densely Populated Island In The World

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: a_boy_has_noname

#103 Murmansk, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: pupsikandr

#104 The Green Line Demarcation Zone, Beirut, Lebanon, 1982

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#105 Now This Is A Concrete Jungle! (Stavropol, Russia)

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Raditz_lol

#106 Somewhere In St. Petersburg, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#107 Superjednostka (Super Unit) In Katowice, Poland

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: PowerAccomplished344

#108 Pruning, China

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Ashish_ank

#109 Sarapul, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#110 Novi Belgrade, Serbia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#111 Abandoned Unfinished Hotel In Dombay, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Dry-Job438

#112 Residential Complex “Shuvalovsky” In St. Petersburg, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#113 Vladivostok, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#114 Aerial View Of Delhi, India

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: djzeor

#115 Paris, France

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Image source: Argentinotriste

#116 Chongqing, China

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#117 An Abandoned House In Hong Kong

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#118 Belgrade, Serbia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#119 Does This Count?

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Image source: Funtimes1213

#120 Cairo, Egypt

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#121 Egypt’s $58 Billion City

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Beneficial_Wear_7630

#122 Urban “Cheloveinik” Hell In Samara

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#123 Gdynia Poland

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Turbulent_Stay_2735

#124 Mirny, Yakutia, Russia …welcome The The Diamond Mine

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#125 Deep Rural Galicia, Northwest Spain | One Of The Most Isolated Regions In Europe

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: SafeImpressive4413

#126 Drc On The Left vs. Rwanda On The Right

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Image source: Ok-Difference1341

#127 The “Motherland Call”S War Memorial Stands Against A Backdrop Of Dilapidated Residential Buildings In Volgograd, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#128 A Winter Evening In The Northern Chertayevo District Of Moscow, Russia

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#129 Gap Between Poor And Rich..mumbai India

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Odd_Macaroon_3893

#130 A Photo Of Central Park During The Great Depression, New York, 1933

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: OkRespect8490

#131 Chicago 1989

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: Living_Lock

#132 Benidorm, Spain

132 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Have No Soul And Are Weirdly Eerie (New Pics)

Image source: nixo1000

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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