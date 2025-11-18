26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

by

Hello, I am Bert Musketon and I am a visual artist based in Belgium. I love awkward stuff or situations, so I came up with the concept of Awkward Flyers. I try to communicate a random joke in one image. I put in a lot of time and effort, to be honest. Coming up with ideas, printing the flyer, going out, and pasting them on the streets. But, it’s super fun!

A few years ago, I shared part 1 and part 2 of this post. Here is the long-awaited part 3 of Awkward Flyer.

More info: Instagram | musketon.com | x.com | Facebook | behance.net

#1

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#2

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#3

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#4

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#5

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#6

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#7

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#8

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#9

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#10

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#11

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#12

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#13

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#14

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#15

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#16

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#17

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#18

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#19

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#20

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#21

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#22

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#23

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#24

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#25

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

#26

26 Awkward And Hilariously Relatable Flyers I Hang In Public Spaces (New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I’ve Been Shooting Wild Squirrels For 4 Years And They Finally Shot Me Back
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Gardens Of The Future – According To Kids!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw Your Favorite Childhood Cartoon Character (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Guy Sets Plinko Record on “The Price is Right” and Goes Berserk
3 min read
May, 25, 2017
84 Animals With Majestic Hair
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Can Afford To Own 4 Cars, Doesn’t Let A Repairman Who Saw Them Take Advantage Of Her
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.