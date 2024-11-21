‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Gets Engaged

The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle, who plays the role of Hope Logan in the soap is engaged to John Patrick Amedori (Dear White People)! The couple went public in early 2024 and almost a year down the line, Amedori proposed to Noelle in October 2024. The proposal came after an entire day full of activities that held special meaning to the newly-engaged couple.
In an interview with PEOPLE, Noelle shared how the two of them never expected to fall in love with each other. However, the soap actress revealed that they realized their feelings very quickly and since then, their affection for each other has only grown. Amedori took the chance to talk about Noelle’s engagement ring and explained that he wanted to get her something “elegant and classic.” That’s not all, though, because Noelle also got her fiance a signet-style ring in return.
Taking a walk down memory lane, Noelle recalled how they first met at an exhibition in Los Angeles. Amedori confessed that from the moment he met Noelle, he knew there was something special about her. The couple shared how excited they were to start planning their wedding and talked about how quickly their lives changed after meeting each other. The happy news comes more than a year after Noelle’s split from her former fiancé, with whom she had experienced two heartbreaking miscarriages, as reported by Glamour.
The Couple Have Kept the Fans Updated With Their Lives on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Noelle and Amedori made things social media official on Valentine’s Day in 2024 when Noelle shared a series of photobooth pictures of the two of them on Instagram. The photos showed the couple making silly faces and kissing each other to confirm their relationship. Soon after that, the couple was spotted by each other’s side during the Daytime Emmy Awards. Noelle took to Instagram once again to share photos of the two of them from the red carpet with the caption: “Grateful. Thankful. Blessed.”
In August 2024, Noelle and Amedori went on many trips with each other and continued to keep their fans updated through social media as they went to the California coast. Noelle shared photos of the two of them cozying up in Hearst Castle, Big Sur, and Carmel, California during the fall.
In September 2024, Noelle took to Instagram to praise Amedori for his performance on his STARZ drama series Three Women on STARZ where he stars opposite Shailene Woodley, Gabrielle Creevy, and Betty Gilpin. The soap star shared photos from the show’s premiere night to congratulate the cast and crew. In the caption, she talked about how the show was an honest portrayal of women and their desires told from “outside the male gaze.” She posted another video of herself watching the show at home and talked about how proud she was of Amedori.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Episodes of the show are also available to stream on Paramount+.
|The Bold and the Beautiful
|Cast
|Annika Noelle, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, Scott Clifton
|Release Date
|March 23, 1987
|Stream On
|CBS, Paramount+
|Directed by
|Michael Stich, Cynthia J. Popp
|Produced by
|Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc.
|Based On
|Original creation by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell
|Plot Summary
|A long-running soap opera exploring the lives, loves, and drama of the Forrester family and their fashion empire.
|Current Status
|Ongoing, with episodes airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount+
