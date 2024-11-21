‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Gets Engaged

by

The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle, who plays the role of Hope Logan in the soap is engaged to John Patrick Amedori (Dear White People)! The couple went public in early 2024 and almost a year down the line, Amedori proposed to Noelle in October 2024. The proposal came after an entire day full of activities that held special meaning to the newly-engaged couple. 

In an interview with PEOPLE, Noelle shared how the two of them never expected to fall in love with each other. However, the soap actress revealed that they realized their feelings very quickly and since then, their affection for each other has only grown. Amedori took the chance to talk about Noelle’s engagement ring and explained that he wanted to get her something “elegant and classic.” That’s not all, though, because Noelle also got her fiance a signet-style ring in return. 

Taking a walk down memory lane, Noelle recalled how they first met at an exhibition in Los Angeles. Amedori confessed that from the moment he met Noelle, he knew there was something special about her. The couple shared how excited they were to start planning their wedding and talked about how quickly their lives changed after meeting each other. The happy news comes more than a year after Noelle’s split from her former fiancé, with whom she had experienced two heartbreaking miscarriages, as reported by Glamour

The Couple Have Kept the Fans Updated With Their Lives on Instagram

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Annika Noelle (@annikanoelle)


Noelle and Amedori made things social media official on Valentine’s Day in 2024 when Noelle shared a series of photobooth pictures of the two of them on Instagram. The photos showed the couple making silly faces and kissing each other to confirm their relationship. Soon after that, the couple was spotted by each other’s side during the Daytime Emmy Awards. Noelle took to Instagram once again to share photos of the two of them from the red carpet with the caption: “Grateful. Thankful. Blessed.” 

In August 2024, Noelle and Amedori went on many trips with each other and continued to keep their fans updated through social media as they went to the California coast. Noelle shared photos of the two of them cozying up in Hearst Castle, Big Sur, and Carmel, California during the fall. 

In September 2024, Noelle took to Instagram to praise Amedori for his performance on his STARZ drama series Three Women on STARZ where he stars opposite Shailene Woodley, Gabrielle Creevy, and Betty Gilpin. The soap star shared photos from the show’s premiere night to congratulate the cast and crew. In the caption, she talked about how the show was an honest portrayal of women and their desires told from “outside the male gaze.” She posted another video of herself watching the show at home and talked about how proud she was of Amedori. 

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Episodes of the show are also available to stream on Paramount+

The Bold and the Beautiful poster The Bold and the Beautiful
Cast Annika Noelle, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, Scott Clifton
Release Date March 23, 1987
Stream On CBS, Paramount+
Directed by Michael Stich, Cynthia J. Popp
Produced by Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc.
Based On Original creation by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell
Plot Summary A long-running soap opera exploring the lives, loves, and drama of the Forrester family and their fashion empire.
Current Status Ongoing, with episodes airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount+

Watch on Paramount+

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
A Brief History of the Television Critics Association
3 min read
Jan, 9, 2018
Five Things You Didn’t Know about 9JKL
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2017
The Top Five Underrated TV Characters Right Now
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2017
Why Signing Up for a Pokemon Newsletter Makes Sense
3 min read
May, 10, 2018
Five Things You Need to Know about “Cajun Aces”
3 min read
Dec, 2, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sean Hannity
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.