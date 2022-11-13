Paramount+ Streaming Service Detailed

In the increasing number of streaming platforms and companies buying each other’s out, Paramount+ has been a surprise headliner in the age ruled by Netflix and Hulu. While every single streaming service, regardless of how small, has something unique to offer its subscribers, some of which are even free or included with cable subscriptions to some extent. While the apparent leaders in streaming remain Netflix and Hulu, other streamers like Paramount+, HBO Max, and Peacock have been doing things pretty well considering how long they’ve been running, which can’t be said for every streaming service. Below, we’ve detailed the Paramount+ streaming service, what it offers, and how it compares to other streaming services, the giants, and the lesser-known competitors.
Paramount+
Paramount+ initially launched as CBS All Access, the exclusive home to the new Star Trek series, along with spinoffs of Big Brother and The Good Wife. However, original programming on the young streaming service didn’t start until 2016, two years after the service’s launch. Other series that launched exclusively on CBS All Access before the grand change to Paramount+ included the revival of The Twilight Zone with Jordan Peele, and of course, The Grammys and NFL games like the Super Bowl could be viewed on CBS All Access before it was Paramount+. Overall, Paramount+ programming has included everything from Paramount-owned content, CBS Media Ventures, which included CBS Studios content, content previously branded as Viacom, live sports coverage, other CBS television programming, such as local content, and everything from the fifth oldest films studio in the world, Paramount Pictures. With the rebranding of CBS All Access to Paramount+, the streaming service released the most recent SpongeBob SquarePants movie and the SpongeBob SquarePants prequel series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, as well as its intentions for other series in the form of originals and reboots.
Paramount+ Ongoing and Past Series
Past and current series from Paramount that have premiered on Paramount+ include the revival of iCarly, the newest rendition of Beavis and Butt-Head, the earlier mentioned Big Brother and The Good Wife spinoff series, Reno 911! after its dead-on-arrival revival on Qubi was moved to Paramount+ through The Roku Channel and several others including an upcoming Fraser sequel. While reboots, revivals, and ongoing series have flooded every channel and streaming service, Paramount, with their various associates, have a massive library they own without having to pay royalties out to other companies, as Netflix has long done. Although reboots have generally been new-age interactions of the original piece of work, the iCarly revival series was made for more adult audiences, with references to adulthood with alcohol and sex, so Paramount+ has been the perfect home for the revival of the once-teen sitcom that follows 90% of the original cast as adults. The move with series such as the new SpongeBob project and movie to Paramount+ streaming service after initial plans for them to be released otherwhere brought increased attention to Paramount+ with their change from CBS All Access.
Paramount+ Standout Movies on the Streaming Service
While Paramount+ has the massive Paramount, Viacom, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, and other channels, apps, and hubs on their service that provide extensive amounts of reboot series and continuations, the movies provided through the service are perhaps even more extensive, as Paramount has been one of the biggest movie studios on the planet for over 100 years. While big series like SEAL Team and Evil have been moved from CBS to Paramount+ streaming service after they’ve already existed on the previous home of CBS for new episodes, the movies on Paramount+, outside of SpongeBob, have been planned. After SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run, Paranormal Activity was one of the first franchises to get an extension of itself on Paramount+ with Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. After Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, another franchise has had an exclusive home on Paramount+ with their newest release, Orphan: First Kill. As Beavis and Butt-Head were brought back again with a new series exclusively on Paramount+, the next movie, the second in the franchise, Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe, was also released exclusively for the platform. Other original movies on the Paramount+ streaming service that aired between the launch and now include coming-of-age comedies, children’s comedies, and more. Of those recently released, Honor Society, Infinite, and Secret Headquarters, among others. Paramount+, much like the upcoming Fraser sequel series, has also announced a solid amount of upcoming movies that are highly anticipated, including the first Blue’s Clues movie, with every host, past, and present, in the film titled Blue’s Big Adventure, as well as other movies like Teen Wolf: The Movie. One of the most popular programming of Paramount+ since its launch, however, has been the various South Park specials.