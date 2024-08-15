Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Trailer Highlights Star Cast and New Mystery

Your favorite amateur sleuths are almost back! Hulu’s Only Murders In the Building returns for its eagerly awaited fourth season at the end of August, promising another intriguing murder mystery for our beloved trio to unravel. Kicking things off, the official trailer for Season 4 has been released, showcasing a star-studded lineup and setting the stage for an engaging storyline.
Co-created and co-written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal, the series has been a smash hit since its debut on August 31, 2021. Notably, Only Murders in the Building is among Hulu’s most successful series and ranks as the most-watched original comedy on the platform.
Release Date Revealed
The new season is set to premiere on August 27 on both Hulu and Disney+ with the Disney Bundle. As with previous seasons, fans can anticipate another round of ten episodes brimming with twists, turns, and comedic flair.
Sleuths Return With Star Power
The central cast—Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez—will reprise their roles, while returning stars like Meryl Streep, Tina Fey, and Jane Lynch join them once more. The fourth season introduces newcomers including Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, veteran actor Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, along with Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, and Melissa McCarthy.
A New Mystery Unfolds
Building directly from the dramatic events of Season 3’s finale, where viewers were left questioning whether Sazz or Charles-Haden Savage was the intended victim of a shocking murder, Season 4 plunges into a fresh enigma. The stakes rise as Charles (Eugene Levy portrays Charles Haden Savage in Season 4), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), journey to Los Angeles before circling back to The Arconia. The core investigation centers around uncovering Sazz Pataki’s killer.
The Official Synopsis Teases Intrigue
Charles, Oliver & Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast.
A Ride Awaits Viewers in Season 4
I think this is our most exciting season yet. That’s what I would definitely say with confidence because it was far too fun. How it came together was so magical. Everyone had a blast. And people are in for a ride; you know. Taking us to L.A. and then doing all the other stuff is exciting. It’s going to be, to date, probably my favorite season.
This amplified excitement stems from several engrossing setups revealed in the newly dropped trailer. Will our favorite sleuthing trio succeed amidst Hollywood glamor? Only time will tell as we eagerly await more.
Follow Us