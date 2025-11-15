Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Thing You Have Seen In A Normal Place? (Closed)

Any place can have something weird in it. Even a 100% normal place. So, what is the weirdest thing you have seen in a normal place?
Myself
One time me and my friends went on a sleepover and my step dad decided to take us to the pool at the club he works at. (Don’t worry, it’s closed so no drunk people could be hanging around us.) When me and my friends were swimming, I saw my dad put on this HUGEEEEE tiger head thing. It was so weird! Turns out he’s the club MASCOT.
A Wild Karen
I’ve seen a motorcycle inside an office. Why, how? I don’t know.
stuffed animal in an office and it didnt even seem like a stuffed animal that they got when they were a little kid and got attached to. Seemed pretty new
I’ve seen a creepy doll in the ceiling of a restraunt.
i saw a Ronald Mc Donald at a Burger King.
In a Fred Meyer parking lot, I saw a UPS truck with the back left open. A mother lifted her (Maybe) 7-9 year old child into the van and he started taking boxes out and handing them to his mother. The mother then started putting them in the trunk of her car. They left and when I went back around to check it out, there were only 4-5 boxes left.
I caught most of it on video. ;)
And I noticed a security camera on a building next to them. So no worries.
