This Cartoonist Turns Everyday Absurdities Into Brilliant One-Panel Comics (33 New Pics)

A single-panel cartoon leaves very little room to hide. With just one image, sometimes accompanied by a few words, the entire idea has to land at once. When it works, the effect is immediate: the viewer understands the situation in a split second, and the humor arrives just as quickly.
Cartoonist Eddie Ward has a talent for that kind of precision. His one-panel comics distill everyday situations into small, sharply observed moments where the logic of daily life suddenly reveals its absurd side.
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Many of Eddie Ward’s ideas grow out of small, familiar moments — an overheard remark, a strange social habit, or the subtle absurdities of everyday life. In his hands, these fleeting situations become sharp visual jokes, distilled into a single, well-placed frame.
Ward works as both an illustrator and a cartoonist, with his work appearing in publications including The New Yorker, The Observer, and Private Eye. He is also a co-founder of the greeting card company Quite Good Cards, which has sold more than a million cards worldwide.
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His cartoons combine sharp visual ideas with minimal captions. Sometimes the humor emerges from a line of dialogue; other times the drawing alone delivers the entire joke, showing how much can be said within a single frame.
Below is a selection of Ward’s one-panel comics — small, carefully observed scenes where the familiar rhythms of everyday life take an unexpectedly funny turn.
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