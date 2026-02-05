Adnan Januzaj: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Adnan Januzaj

February 5, 1995

Brussels, Belgium

31 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Adnan Januzaj?

Adnan Januzaj is a Belgian professional footballer known for his skillful dribbling and attacking flair as a winger or attacking midfielder. His technical ability has always made him a dynamic presence on the pitch for various European clubs and his national team.

He first burst onto the scene with Manchester United during the 2013–14 season, making his Premier League debut and scoring two goals against Sunderland. This impressive breakout immediately marked him as one of Europe’s most promising young talents.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Brussels, Belgium, Adnan Januzaj developed his passion for football from a young age. He began his youth career with local club FC Brussels before joining the esteemed Anderlecht academy in 2005.

His exceptional talent was soon recognized by top European clubs, leading him to join Manchester United’s youth ranks in 2011 at the age of 16, where he continued his football education and honed his abilities.

Notable Relationships

Adnan Januzaj’s personal life has largely remained private throughout his career, with no widely reported public relationships or marriages.

There is no publicly available information regarding any children or co-parenting arrangements for the footballer.

Career Highlights

Adnan Januzaj’s football journey began with a significant breakthrough at Manchester United, where he made his senior debut in the 2013–14 season and became a key player under David Moyes. He later moved to Real Sociedad in 2017, where he played over 130 matches.

Internationally, Januzaj has represented Belgium, notably playing in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, helping his country secure a third-place finish in the 2018 tournament. He also won the Spanish Cup with Real Sociedad in the 2019-20 season.

Signature Quote

“I love United a lot; they’re my favorite club… I watch every single game because I love the club.”

