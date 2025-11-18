Someone Asked “What’s A Privilege People Act As If It Isn’t?” And 30 People Didn’t Hold Back

It’s easy to take so much of one’s life for granted. The entire concept of privilege revolves around the idea that going through life without noticing major issues is a privilege all in of itself. So it can help to expand one’s horizons a bit and learn from other’s experiences.
Someone asked “What’s a privilege people act as if it isn’t?” and netizens shared the examples they have encountered in their own lives. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to share your own thoughts, stories and experiences in the comments section below.
#1
Supportive parents.
People coming from loving families don’t even get how lucky they are.
#2
A fully functioning body. A strong immune system.
#3
Time. If I have to take the bus while you use your car, we do not have the same 24 hours in a day.
EDIT: I think y’all are too focused on my example. Also, sure, you might be able to read on a bus, but you can’t do your laundry.
If you can afford a housekeeping service and I can’t, we don’t have the same 24 hours in a day.
If you can afford a lawnmowing service and I can’t, we don’t have the same 24 hours in a day.
If you have to care for an ailing parent and I don’t, we don’t have the same 24 hours in a day.
If you have to work two jobs to pay off some debt your ex saddled you with when they split and I don’t, we don’t have the same 24 hours in a day.
If you have a physical handicap that makes navigating the world more time consuming and I don’t, we don’t have the same 24 hours in a day.
If you have a chronic health condition that requires frequent medical appointments and I don’t, we don’t have the same 24 hours in a day.
And time equals opportunity for: exercise, doctors appointments, hobbies, socializing, more work, improving living situation, etc.
Time is a privilege.
#4
Honestly, being born in a first world country.
#5
Complaining about your government freely.
#6
Being healthy. I was diagnosed with my first chronic illness at 15, I’m 32 and I’m f*****g exhausted. I loathe people who say “you’re too young to be tired!” Those people have really never known true physical suffering.
#7
A sane mind, and to keep it that way.
#8
Having friends or at least a decently stable group of friends to count on.
#9
Being physically attractive is a major privilege that doesn’t really get acknowledged.
#10
Having running water. You’d be surprised how much of the world does not have that. When I was growing up as a kid in northwest India, we used to make a human chain to get water from the community tap. My mom at the head fending off others and putting our vessel. Then me, my middle sister and then my eldest sister who would go an pour it in a big vessel. We had several of those big vessels. That was our water storage. After pooping, we would fill a small bucket to flush the toilet. It was only after I was around the college going age and started earning money after taking tuitions of younger kids and my sister got a government job that we could afford water and a pump to fill a big tank on the rooftop and get a semblance of running water.
#11
Eating what you want and being able to afford it . ( m not talking about gold flakes on a burger or caviar , just like simple dumplings or even salad or even bread and butter )
As a kid I grew up in a communist “paradise” . At some point towards the end of the regime things got so bad – we had to eat cabbage and potatoes ( and NOTHING ELSE) for the entire winter – for about 4 months .
When I tasted sunflower oil after that – it tasted like ambrosia .
#12
Having a job with a regular schedule and guaranteed days off on holidays for sure.
#13
Travelling. Hearing people talking about how you’re closed minded if you don’t travel, as if everybody gets the choice.
#14
Having strong teeth.
#15
OWNING a house, even if your parents are the one who own it.
#16
Being raised well, some of us had are developmental years torn to pieces, feels like being set up to fail as an adult, has you wondering if your parents ever liked you, or if if they were just stupid.
#17
Opportunity. I have a few affluent friends that, in high school, were able to get excellent grades and extremely high SAT scores because their parents had wealth and, therefore, could provide them opportunities for support. For example, one friend, who is now a psychiatrist, was 3rd in our class of 600+ kids because his grades were amazing. After school he’d go home and study and his parents paid for SAT prep courses, giving him ample opportunity to succeed. Meanwhile, after school I would go to work because my parents had little money, so car payments, gas, clothes, school lunches, cell phone, etc. fell to me. That’s 5 hours I didn’t have to dedicate to studying. People take things like this for granted.
#18
Working from home. People who don’t have to squeeze time out to wake up early, shower, dress, rush their breakfast and get stuck in a traffic for 40 minutes have more time than us who have to go to work in office daily. Talk about having time to clean the house, save money on cooking at home and exercising after work. The time we lost is the time you gained.
#19
Being neurotypical and not genetically predisposed to mental illness.
#20
Whole crews going around gathering up garbage. Clean water flowing directly to your house. Sanitation is crucial for a healthy society.
#21
Libraries.
#22
Never having food insecurity. Some people have access to so much food that it would make others’ heads spin.
#23
Basic medicine, especially for children. I know that the modern medical system has its flaws but kids used to die from stuff that is cured by $5 in medicine now is wild. .
#24
Having a pet of any kind. The vet bills , decent food, appropriate training, equipment.
#25
Leaving the home and being able to return safely everyday.
#26
Financial stability.
#27
Being able to go to college.
#28
Having electricity, then never having it go out.
mysecondaccount27: I remember watching a TV show when I was really young where the power went out at the school and everyone freaked out and got scared. I was so confused as to why they were acting like it was a big deal. That’s the day I found out that in first world countries, power going out is a very rare occurence, and usually means something extreme (weather etc). In my country, it’s just a regular thing. It’s rarer these days (goes out maybe once every one or two weeks) but at the time, it was happening every few days.
Blew my mind.
#29
Voting in a democracy.
#30
The privilege of having Wi-Fi so fast it could outrun a cheetah, yet complaining when a webpage takes more than three seconds to load.
