Hey Pandas, Share Something Encouraging To The Bored Panda Community (Closed)

We’ve been doing this whole quarantine thing for almost a year now. We have the right to be angry, and the right to be upset, but sometimes, even a few inspirational words from someone on the internet can help make our day!
#1
“Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope.”
– Martin Luther King Jr
#2
You got this! I know quarantine is a tough time but you can get through! :D
#3
“A day without laughter is a day wasted”
-Charlie Chaplin
Remember even thru this pandemic, have fun!
#4
” Trust me, YOU ARE WORTH IT! And don’t let anybody else tell you otherwise! ” -Me
#5
‘With every generation there is more understanding. With more understanding comes more acceptance. With more acceptance there is more love. With more love, there are more generations. This will go on and on until war has no place amongst the people.’ Corporal Thomas James Jones, Dunkirk survivor, told to me before he passed. He also said, ‘When bowling, if you don’t drop the ball on your foot, you have already won!’ 10 mins before I dropped the ball and broke my toe.
#6
Listen to Olaf’s song from Frozen
“Life is fun when you hold on to you dreams”
Have fun and believe this pandemic will end
have HOPE it is important
#7
Remember how strong you are! You have made it this far so dont give up now. Things may not be the best now but they will get better, just give it time. Trust the process and do not be too hard on yourself
#8
“Rain before flowers” – Anonymous
#9
Life is full of winding roads it’s up to you to choose. The flatlands may be easier but the hills… they have more views.
-Jody Bergsma
(Not my quote)
#10
you know what’s great about hitting rock bottom, there is only one place to go, and that’s up
