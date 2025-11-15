Artist Reveals Problems Of Modern Times In Her 20 Thought-Provoking Illustrations

Modern life is full of problems and varying degrees of issues, but we often struggle to define them clearly, mostly because they are abstract in and of themselves. Therefore the work of illustrators like Ūla Šveikauskaitė is irreplaceable when it comes to putting the artistic finger on the pulse of the zeitgeist and expressing these complex issues in well-thought-out and easy-to-understand visual metaphors. Looking at the talented artist’s illustrations, it may come as no surprise that she’s a sought-after cover artist among many local and global magazines, and is often asked to visually embellish people’s publications. Usually, her illustrations express the intent of the article so well that I already know what it’s about before even reading the title, which speaks volumes about the clarity of the image.
#1 “Day, Night And Day Again” An Illustration For The Essay Of Daiva Budrienė About Her Experiences While Being Infected With Coronavirus. Commissioned By “Moteris” Magazine
Image source: ula.sveik
#2 Personal Work Dedicated To The Protests In Belarus In 2020
Image source: ula.sveik
#3 “Flexible Working Conditions Offered By Companies To Employees: Advantages Can Easily Turn Into Drawbacks” — Another Illustration For “Spectrum” Magazine
Image source: ula.sveik
#4 Illustration For An Article “Seeking Social Salvation” By Meera Clark In “World Positive” Magazine
Image source: ula.sveik
#5 Illustration For The Sociological Study Of Milda Pivoriūtė And Karolina Poškauskaitė “When ‘Too Much’ And ‘Somehow’ Does Not Satisfy Anymore”
Image source: ula.sveik
#6 Personal Work
Image source: ula.sveik
#7 Illustration For An Article “Seeking Social Salvation” By Meera Clark In “World Positive” Magazine
Image source: ula.sveik
#8 Don’t Give Up To The Tyranny Of Checklists And New Years Resolutions. An Illustration For Daiva Budrienė’s Essay “This Year I Will Cross You Out Of My List”
Image source: ula.sveik
#9 Finishing Old Sketches
Image source: ula.sveik
#10 “The Return Of Containment. What The Cold War Policy Means For Our Current Moment.” By Deborah Welch Larson. Illustration For “Foreign Policy”
Image source: ula.sveik
#11 “S Writting His Thesis.” Personal Work
Image source: ula.sveik
#12 Contest Entry For A Magazine Cover About Schistosomiasis (A.k.a. Snail Disease)
I got an invitation from “The Lancet. Infectious Diseases” to participate in a paid competition to become a cover artist for the 2022 January issue and to illustrate the topic of Schistosomiasis (a.k.a. Snail Disease). This is my entry, made it to the top 3 but the winner title went to someone else. Nevertheless, it was a nice chance to get more familiar with the subject and to illustrate for a medical field, which I love doing the most.
Image source: ula.sveik
#13 A Lithuanian Chair Under The Sun Of Guinea
Image source: ula.sveik
#14 “Scientists Predict That In The Future Almost Everyone Will Be Allergic,” The Illustration For Vu “Spectrum”
Image source: ula.sveik
#15 Illustration I Made For An Article “Scientific Methods Can Decrease Suicide Rates In Lithuania” Vilnius University Magazine “Spectrum”
Image source: ula.sveik
#16 A Hero And A Spot Illustration For An Article “Identity — Aligned Interventions” By Meera Clark In “World Positive” Magazine
Image source: ula.sveik
#17 Illustration For @dasbiber For An Essay “The Calling Of The Family” About Being A Woman With Egyptian Roots, Growing In Conservative Family Surroundings While Living In Cosmopolitan Vienna
Image source: ula.sveik
#18 When You Work As An Editorial Illustrator In 2020 You Inevitably Add More And More Works About Corona In Your Portfolio
At the moment, the situation in my beloved Lithuania is especially bad, compared to the 2nd wave the first one seems like a joke. Nevertheless, even such mean conditions can have bits of positive outcome. In times when a photoshoot for a cover couldn’t be organised because of a current lockdown @moterismagazine trusted me to create a visual for their January issue. It’s dedicated to the ones dealing with the virus, especially the medical staff. A covid doctor deserves to be on a cover of a glamour lifestyle magazine more than ever.
Image source: ula.sveik
#19 A Hero And A Spot Illustration For An Article “Identity — Aligned Interventions” By Meera Clark In “World Positive” Magazine
Image source: ula.sveik
#20 The Poster For “Open House Vilnius” 2020
Image source: ula.sveik
