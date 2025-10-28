Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

At this moment of sharing this video, Dina is 14 years and 6 months old. She is a special soul. Most special for me. Precious, silent, devoted, a pillar of love.
She built a heavenly and unbreakable bond, especially with me, but with the whole family too. Born on Resurrection Day. God-given. She brings me to God, to paradise, to otherworldly experiences. In an interconnection between me, Dina, and God — in forests, seas, beaches, at home, in urban places, and everywhere. My soul changed. Mind became calmer. Body stronger. Prayer intensified. But mostly in silence. In heart-to-heart communication. At least that’s how I see it. That’s why I made this video — to have it online on my favourite platform, for my favourite soul in this life and for eternity. I never thought I could have that kind of connection. I thought it was only in movies. I thought I was helping her, but she helped me much more. God through her.
Dina at her 1 year of age
I made a 10-minute short film about the whole journey, which is very pleasant and beautiful, with some ageing obstacles, which is understandable. Inside are text layers, photos, and many videos. I was making it for 12 hours — but much longer in my head. Actually 14.6 years collecting materials. Many phones, losing materials, bad photos or videos, not bringing the phone and living in the present (which I don’t regret at all) are reasons to delay this film. Thank God, Dina and I made it. Also, I made timeless collages to show you everything in the shortest way possible, carefully chosen from over 1000 assets.
Enjoy.
I would like to mention that, in my opinion after long observation, dogs maybe have dirty bodies, but for sure are the most clean and special souls on Earth. They never judge and have unconditional love.
All my soul is integrated into this video-collage-article.
Dina at age 2, became a mother of 9 little cuties
Mix memories at her young ages
Made with Wondershare Filmora.
Credits: Sound effect by DRAGON-STUDIO from Pixabay
Photo by Ikhlas on Unsplash
Dina with her daughter. Last puppy left before we gave it away
Age 3, 5,2,4 reading from left to right
With my parents
With my brother at her young age
Dina and Gladys
From 6-9 years of age
10th birthday at her favourite place
2 injuries in one month at age of 10. Finger swollen from nail injury and insect bite.
Dina with somersby bottle
Dina loves tennis balls
Mix memories
Playful Dina
Dina loves kids
Dina and my nephew Irina
Dina and her sheep toy
Nea Vrasna, Asprovalta, Stavros, Babylon Beach, Halkidiki, Greece 2023
Lagonisi, Sithonia, Greece 2024
Mola Kaliva, Kassandra, Greece 2025
Best colage – mix of sea experiences
Ai Dina-barca and superdog
Ai Dina – Miracles
Ai Dina-Jesus trough Dina
Ai Dina – Queen
Ai Dina-Interconnection, Time manipulation
“The Story of Dina: My Dog’s Journey (Short Film)”
Blending souls. Lagonisi, Sithonia, Greece
