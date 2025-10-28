Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

by

At this moment of sharing this video, Dina is 14 years and 6 months old. She is a special soul. Most special for me. Precious, silent, devoted, a pillar of love.

She built a heavenly and unbreakable bond, especially with me, but with the whole family too. Born on Resurrection Day. God-given. She brings me to God, to paradise, to otherworldly experiences. In an interconnection between me, Dina, and God — in forests, seas, beaches, at home, in urban places, and everywhere. My soul changed. Mind became calmer. Body stronger. Prayer intensified. But mostly in silence. In heart-to-heart communication. At least that’s how I see it. That’s why I made this video — to have it online on my favourite platform, for my favourite soul in this life and for eternity. I never thought I could have that kind of connection. I thought it was only in movies. I thought I was helping her, but she helped me much more. God through her.

More info: fineartamerica.com | drive.google.com

Dina at her 1 year of age

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

I made a 10-minute short film about the whole journey, which is very pleasant and beautiful, with some ageing obstacles, which is understandable. Inside are text layers, photos, and many videos. I was making it for 12 hours — but much longer in my head. Actually 14.6 years collecting materials. Many phones, losing materials, bad photos or videos, not bringing the phone and living in the present (which I don’t regret at all) are reasons to delay this film. Thank God, Dina and I made it. Also, I made timeless collages to show you everything in the shortest way possible, carefully chosen from over 1000 assets.

Enjoy.

I would like to mention that, in my opinion after long observation, dogs maybe have dirty bodies, but for sure are the most clean and special souls on Earth. They never judge and have unconditional love.

All my soul is integrated into this video-collage-article.

Dina at age 2, became a mother of 9 little cuties

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Mix memories at her young ages

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

If you like the video, please LIKE and SHARE.

Made with Wondershare Filmora.

Credits: Sound effect by DRAGON-STUDIO from Pixabay
Photo by Ikhlas on Unsplash

Who wants to read the full story, even longer than the short film and see more photos, click on the link below.

Dina with her daughter. Last puppy left before we gave it away

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Age 3, 5,2,4 reading from left to right

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

With my parents

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

With my brother at her young age

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Dina and Gladys

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

From 6-9 years of age

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

From 6-9 years of age

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

From 6-9 years of age

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

10th birthday at her favourite place

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

2 injuries in one month at age of 10. Finger swollen from nail injury and insect bite.

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Dina with somersby bottle

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Dina loves tennis balls

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Mix memories

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Mix memories

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Mix memories

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Mix memories

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Playful Dina

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Dina loves kids

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Mix memories

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Dina and my nephew Irina

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Dina and my nephew Irina

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Dina and her sheep toy

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Nea Vrasna, Asprovalta, Stavros, Babylon Beach, Halkidiki, Greece 2023

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Lagonisi, Sithonia, Greece 2024

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Mola Kaliva, Kassandra, Greece 2025

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Best colage – mix of sea experiences

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Ai Dina-barca and superdog

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Ai Dina – Miracles

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Ai Dina-Jesus trough Dina

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Ai Dina – Queen

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Ai Dina-Interconnection, Time manipulation

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

“The Story of Dina: My Dog’s Journey (Short Film)”

Blending souls. Lagonisi, Sithonia, Greece

Everything I Know About Love, I Learned From My Dog (35 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“[Am I The Jerk] For Going On A Motorcycle Trip With My Friends Instead Of My Daughter’s Wedding?”
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
The Best TV Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix Right Now
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2022
The Real Housewives of Miami 2.05 Recap - Dr. Karent Sierra: Public Enemy #1
The Real Housewives of Miami 2.05 Recap – Dr. Karent Sierra: Public Enemy #1
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2012
S.W.A.T.
S.W.A.T.’s David Lim Describes the Emotional and Physical Training Required to Represent Los Angeles’s Finest
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2018
Invincible
Invincible vs. The Boys: Which Deconstruction of Superheroes Reigns Supreme?
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2021
Meet The Cast Of “Shogun”
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.