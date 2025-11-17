Hey Pandas, What Would You Like To Rant About? (Closed)

Share your thought with us.
#1
Skim milk.
It’s just water that’s lying about being milk.
#2
I’ve tried to post a challenge here on BP for over a week and its just stuck in drafts and then i get a notification its been purplished but its nowhere to be found. Anybody else had this problem?
#3
How politics ruin everything, make it harder than it has to be.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, the driving out of Palestinians from their homes to make way for the creation of Israel. And yet, they remain stateless, with less land than they were initially delegated. All because politics got in the way.
#4
About how my dad is so condescending and arrogant and thinks he’s so smart and his annoying little laugh and the stupid jacket he wears everywhere and his stupid college professor vocabulary and his stupid car and his stupid house and his stupid investments that he cares about so much and his annoying little fake-concerned frowny face… every time I talk to him I want to scream. Am I a horrible daughter?
Actual conversation between us:
“In the environmental meeting today we were talking about paying more attention to…”
Me in my head: *your teenage daughter? PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO YOUR TEENAGE DAUGHTER?*
Him: “Your investments. You have to pay attention to your investments, you know…”
Me: *sighs*
Him: *notices my annoyed face* “…well you can pay attention to investments too!!!”
#5
I have no f*****g idea what is wrong with me and it’s scaring me a lot. I think I might be starting to have an anxiety attack but I can’t really tell and anyways I have no one who I trust who I can get help from. My boyfriend has his own problems and I don’t want to hurt him, and the only other person who I genuinely trust is going through a really bad period right now and I can’t make that worse. I know I won’t die but I hate this
#6
Story time :)
So my dad taught me how to play cribbage a few months back and we play often. Sometimes i beat him. However, yesterday i asked him to play and when he eventually agreed, my little sister said she wanted to play even though she didn’t know how to. She wanted to learn. I was mad and really didn’t want her to as it was the only thing i really had between just me and my dad (i have four siblings). Since i cant say a single thing to my sister without getting in trouble (both my parents where right there), i said ‘sure, why not’. So me and my dad taught her and she ACTUALLY FLIPPING WON! I was so mad inside but just went along with it.
Today, me and my mum where at the supermarket. We went down one last isle of toys ect. and my mum saw this game for $5. I had a quick read of the box (its called ‘code breaker’ only two player) and said “yea we should get it”. She said “ok, i think it will be a game that you and dad will like to play together”. We got home and i forgot about the game until two minutes after bringing the groceries in, my mum hands my sister the game and she brings it in to the lounge. She shows my dad as i’m just watching, and he just kinda nods and says ‘cool’. My sister sits on the ground and starts to open it. For some reason this really frustrates me. I tell her not to. “If your not gonna play, don’t open it, i already know how to (the box made it look super simple) and no one else wants to play”. She says “iM nOt AcTuAlLy GoNnA pLaY iT, i JuSt WaNt To SeE hOw It WoRkS.” We have a kind of silent argument and she just ends up opening it. I sit down next to her and just kinda watch as she takes ages to rip off some tape and open it. She didn’t want my help. She takes everything out and reads the instructions. (she is a VERY slow reader btw) I just wait till shes done, quickly read the instructions myself, then sit back up on the couch. She packs it up and leaves it for now. After dinner, She gets it back out shows my dad again. He starts to listen as she gets stuff out and explains the game. Now i’m sitting over here watching the two of them play. She even had the audacity to ask me if i wanted to play- then proceeded to say “oh yea, its only two player aye”. LIKE SHE DIDN’T ALREADY KNOW. SHE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS, OF COURSE SHE KNEW I COULDN’T PLAY.
Anyway the summary of my story is that me and my dad had this thing that was just an ‘us’ thing. My sister recently stole that from me but not all hope was lost. I got a new thing for us to do but before i even tried, she was playing it with my dad. There’s not really a point or moral to this but i just wanted to let my anger and frustration out.
Thank you for reading this xx
#7
Yes, I will take this opportunity to rant (and away we go!) So for context I’m in a friend group that I’m not super happy with and am mostly only sticking around for this one friend, J. So we’re sitting at our table eating lunch and J burps. Like, that’s normal. This is a bodily function and J shouldn’t have to be super embarrassed, just like say excuse me and move on. But everyone in our group starts being total jerks and saying how gross that was and they literally all get up and leave. Like, everyone except me and J leaves and she’s like “why are you leaving” and they’re like, “to get away from you”. Like bro why r you guys so toxic, she’s a human and nobody’s perfect, u can’t just ditch her over something that small. And I can tell she’s upset and her eyes have tears in them. Like, J NEVER cries, she’s the who holds our group together, but here they are being idiots and just walking away making her feel like she’s gross and it’s her fault they left. I just sat with her for the rest of lunch and I could tell she was mad but she just put a smile on her face and acted like it was ok. Idk if she was just trying not to look upset or if she actually got over it, but I feel rly bad because she would never do that to any of us and ugh why are my “friends” so toxic
#8
all the downvotes for difference of opinion comments
#9
I stutter a lot. I don’t do it on purpose but it’s like i want to say something but my brain decides not to say it and i get stuck abd i just cant get a single sound out.. If I could stop doing it i would.
#10
The fact that I’m super confused in that no pronouns I have tried really feel right. She/her feels to feminine, but I’m just not really comfortable with they/them either, and he/him… I just don’t know. I was feeling pretty dang good about she/they until somebody trolled me about it. I know their opinion doesn’t really matter, but somehow it keeps getting in my mind anyway. My parents will only let me use my assigned pronouns anyway, and I have no way to seek guidance on these matters either
#11
I would like to rant about the werewolves who live in the apartment below mine. As some of you may know, I rent several floors of a tower from a witch. It would be more ideal to own a whole castle like the rest of my kind, or at least an abandoned fort, but its all I could afford. Anyway, back to the werewolves. They live below me, and most of the month they’re perfectly nice neighbors. Even on full moon nights I have no complaints. While they do shift, they tend to be very non-threatening and usually just run around in the woods around the tower. The problem is the day before the full moon. They like to invite all their werewolf friends over and have what they like to call “full moon parties.” I don’t know what exactly these parties entail, but they’re quite loud. I’m talking music I can hear from several floors away, furniture crashing and banging loudly, and lots and lots of howling. As I am primarily nocturnal, it messes with my sleep schedule quite a lot. They have another party tomorrow, and I’m not sure how many more I can handle
#12
People keeping large dogs in apartment buildings, especially (mostly) purebred dogs. First, adopt don’t shop unless the dog is for a very specific thing (service dog, hunting dog, dog shows). Second, purebred dogs are usually bred for a purpose! And those purposes force them to be active! Purebred dogs are mostly hunting dogs, sight hounds, herding dogs, dogs meant for colder climates, etc. These dogs are NOT MEANT for being kept inside for hours at a time!
Follow Us