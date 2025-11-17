I Took Photos Of These puppies On The Beach To Help Them Get Adopted (16 Pics)

As a serious animal lover and dog photographer, I’ve always been drawn to rescue and rehabilitation stories. So, when I heard about Potcake Place K9 Rescue in the Turks & Caicos Islands, an organization dedicated to saving and rehoming the islands’ native potcake puppies, I knew I had to get involved.
Potcake puppies, named after the leftover food scraps locals traditionally fed to stray dogs, are a mixed breed with a unique charm and resilience. Sadly, many of these pups end up abandoned or neglected, and that’s where Potcake Place steps in, providing shelter, care, and a chance for a brighter future.
#1 Sofia
#2 Rico
#3 Saylor
#4 Shakira Was Quite A Digger!
#5 Sailor
#6 Saylor
#7 Sabrina
#8 Shakira
#9 Rico
#10 Sailor
#11 Sabrina
#12 Sabrina
#13 Rico
#14 Sailor
#15 Rico
#16 Shakira
