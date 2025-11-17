I Took Photos Of These puppies On The Beach To Help Them Get Adopted (16 Pics)

As a serious animal lover and dog photographer, I’ve always been drawn to rescue and rehabilitation stories. So, when I heard about Potcake Place K9 Rescue in the Turks & Caicos Islands, an organization dedicated to saving and rehoming the islands’ native potcake puppies, I knew I had to get involved.

Potcake puppies, named after the leftover food scraps locals traditionally fed to stray dogs, are a mixed breed with a unique charm and resilience. Sadly, many of these pups end up abandoned or neglected, and that’s where Potcake Place steps in, providing shelter, care, and a chance for a brighter future.

#1 Sofia

#2 Rico

#3 Saylor

#4 Shakira Was Quite A Digger!

#5 Sailor

#6 Saylor

#7 Sabrina

#8 Shakira

#9 Rico

#10 Sailor

#11 Sabrina

#12 Sabrina

#13 Rico

#14 Sailor

#15 Rico

#16 Shakira

Patrick Penrose
