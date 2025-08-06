Calvin Harris Divides Fans After Posting Graphic Placenta Photos in Birth Announcement

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris has divided opinions online after announcing the birth of his son, Micah, with a series of intimate photographs, the most talked-about being a graphic image of wife Vick Hope’s placenta and the process of turning it into capsules.
The 41-year-old shared the news with his 11 million followers on social media yesterday (August 4), revealing their child was born on July 20 during a home water birth at the couple’s property in Ibiza.
Alongside tender shots of himself holding the newborn and a candlelit image of his wife in the birthing pool, Harris also included detailed photos of Hope’s placenta being dehydrated and ground into powder for encapsulation and later consumption.
“Placenta pills were not in my bingo card for today,” a viewer wrote.
DJ Calvin Harris surprised his fans with graphic images of his wife’s placenta, and the process of turning it into capsules
“20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here!” the DJ announced, confirming both the name and gender of the child.
“My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah.”
This is the first child for Harris and Hope, who married in 2023. Hope, a Newcastle‑born television and radio presenter, announced she would be taking maternity leave from BBC Radio 1 in May and relocated to Ibiza ahead of the birth.
The couple also own Terra Masia, the largest farm on the island, in addition to their main residence in Gloucestershire.
The reveal brought the celebrity DJ both praise and criticism, with many expressing confusion over his decision to share graphic images of his wife’s bloodied placenta, along with the process of cutting and grinding it into vitamin‑style capsules.
“Why would you want to share all the personal intimate details of this with the rest of the world?” another added.
Others expressed genuine curiosity. “I have never actually seen a placenta before. Kind of incredible really that we grow a whole new organ in order to create life even though it does look kind of gross,” a fan said.
Still, there was no shortage of praise for the couple’s transparency. For instance, singer Becky Hill applauded the post, writing, “Amazing we grow a whole new organ to provide life! Good job not wasting it either, that’s some goddess magic right there!”
“Perfectly normal, why hide these things?” another supporter added.
Placentophagy remains controversial, with potential benefits not being confirmed by scientific studies
Placentophagy, as the name suggests, is the practice of consuming the placenta. The organ develops in the uterus during pregnancy and delivers oxygen and nutrients to the baby, as well as removing waste.
After childbirth, some parents choose to keep it and ingest it. While most prefer to do so in capsule form, others prefer to eat it raw, cook it, or even blend it into smoothies.
Supporters claim the practice offers a variety of postpartum benefits, such as reducing postpartum depression by replenishing hormones like progesterone and estrogen, restoring iron levels, and enhancing breast milk production.
Despite its popularity among alternative health advocates and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and January Jones, scientific evidence does not support these claimed benefits, remaining mostly inconclusive.
Some organizations, such as the US Centers for Disease Control, have cautioned against potential contamination risks if the placenta is not stored and processed correctly.
“The truth is it’s potentially harmful and there’s no evidence it’s beneficial, so therefore, don’t do it,” warned Dr. Amos Grunebaum, an obstetrician at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Having achieved financial freedom, the couple is entering a new era in their lives, one heralded by the arrival of baby Micah
Harris and Hope’s romance began long before they were a couple—at least on his end.
The pair first met in 2007 when Harris, then an up‑and‑coming producer, asked Hope out. She turned him down at the time, later admitting she simply “didn’t know who he was” and wasn’t interested.
They reconnected more than a decade later in early 2022, this time under very different circumstances. Harris was already one of the highest‑earning DJs in the world, with multiple chart-topping singles and a lucrative Las Vegas residency under his belt, while Hope had become one of the UK’s most recognizable broadcasters.
The relationship moved quickly, with Harris proposing under a tree at his 138‑acre organic farm in Ibiza later that year.
Professionally, Harris remains in high demand. He continues to headline major festivals and club residencies, while his collaborations with artists such as Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa, and Sam Smith have kept him on the charts.
However, since selling his song catalogue in 2020 for a reported £76 million ($100 million), his focus has increasingly shifted toward property investments.
Now, with the arrival of baby Micah, both Harris and Hope are entering a new era in their lives.
