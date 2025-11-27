“What Is This?”: Dior Sold An Advent Calendar For $1,000 And People Are NOT Impressed

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me… a make-up sample that I could actually get for free. That’s the tune one influencer is singing after unboxing Dior’s much-awaited 2025 Advent calendar.
Many of us are lucky if we get an Advent calendar with a few chocolates inside, but Sean Anthony claims to have splurged on $1,000 Dior luxury calendar, which the fashion house describes as a “set filled with surprises to help you count down the days to Christmas as you discover or rediscover the icons of the House of Dior.”
In a rather entertaining 2-part TikTok video series, the content creator unboxes the calendar and opens the fancy compartments one by one to reveal what’s hidden inside. See Anthony’s reaction to each of the “luxury” gifts below…
Dior has released its 2025 luxury advent calendar at a cost of close to $1000
The video quickly went viral, and you can watch it here:
The content creator continued the unboxing on day 13, hoping that things would improve
“I want my money back!”: here’s part 2 of the video
But wait, there’s more. The make-up artist revealed that the calendar came with a few extra gifts
It’s not the first time Dior has disappointed fans in the days before Christmas
The House of Dior has gone and done it again… In 2022, the French fashion and beauty house came under fire for selling a $3,500 advent calendar that contained nothing more than candle lids and sample-size bottles of perfumes. Oh, and a few bars of soap, and some “candle accessories,” including a stand, a lid, and a snuffer.
The internet went wild that December, as influencers unboxed the “limited-edition La Collection Privée Christian Dior The Trunk of Dreams 2022 advent calendar.” The fashion house had built up excitement over the calendar, describing it as “much more than an advent calendar, this marvelous, miniature universe is ready to welcome your precious objects and elevate your interior.”
Dior’s website added that the calendar is “made up of a wooden structure lined with cotton canvas and featuring sketches by Pietro Ruffo.”
At the time, a beauty influencer, Jackie Aina, filmed herself unboxing the 2022 Dior calendar over a number of days. Each day got a little more disappointing than the last…
When Aina opened drawer number 6, she was expecting more than, err, a candle lid.
“Ooh, something shiny,” she said excitedly, before realizing what it actually was. “Uh, girl? The lid to the candle, I think? Uh, okay. Whatever that means.”
Aina’s videos, like Anthony’s, were viewed millions of times, with netizens voicing their shock and disappointment at the “luxury” advent calendar.
But it wasn’t the first time a “luxury” advent calendar caused disappointment. A year earlier, in 2021, Chanel sold an $800 one that contained “cheap trinkets like stickers, a keychain, and a Chanel dustbag,” according to the Independent.
In Dior’s defense, the fashion house’s website does mention that the 2025 Advent Calendar houses “24 miniature creations from the House of Dior, including refined fragrances, sophisticated makeup, and skincare products, and a scented candle.”
It also gives a breakdown of all the contents and the size of each gift… So anyone who spent $1,000 on it probably should have known exactly what to expect.
“You people love to waste money”: netizens had lots to say in response
[suggested what’s worth it instead]
The jokes kept coming, with one person suggesting Anthony might want to check for a “hidden compartment.”
The make-up artist revealed that they’d decided to return the calendar
And you can watch the emotional farewell over here:
