Lazy Decorator’s Dream: 20 Home Improvements That Take No Time At All

Feeling that itch for a home refresh but don’t have the time (or patience) for a full-blown renovation? We feel you! Who wants to spend their precious weekends covered in dust and paint fumes when there’s Netflix to be binged and naps to be had? Well, get ready to ditch the power tools and embrace the power of quick fixes!
We’ve rounded up 23 radical home upgrades that are so fast, you’ll be done before your coffee gets cold. We’re talking about transformations that take minutes, not months, and leave your space looking like a million bucks (without the million-dollar price tag). So, put on your comfiest sweats, grab a snack, and get ready to give your home a lightning-fast facelift.
#1 Enhance Your Privacy With Window Film
If you have a window with a bad view or that lacks privacy, try using window film. It comes in different styles and shades, like frosted glass or textured patterns. It takes a bit of care to apply, but once you get used to it, the process becomes quick and easy.
#2 Boost Dryer Performance And Safety By Cleaning The Duct
If your dryer isn’t drying clothes quickly, it might have lint buildup. This can make it work less efficiently and can be a fire hazard. To clean it, you’ll need a vacuum or dryer vent brush and someone to help move the dryer. Unplug the dryer, disconnect the duct, and vacuum out the lint.
#3 Add Lamp Dimmers To Your Lights For Adjustable Ambiance
Create a stylish, cozy atmosphere with soft lighting without spending a lot. Install a dimmer cord on any lamp in your home. Just plug the cord into the wall and the lamp into the cord. Use the switch to adjust the light to your perfect level every time.
#4 Update Your Home Easily By Replacing Old Switch Plates With New Ones
Swap out cracked or dirty switch plate covers for a cleaner look, or replace plain beige ones with something more stylish. You can choose from antique brass to modern plastic with bright designs. For a creative and budget-friendly option, try covering old switch plates with wallpaper, duct tape, fabric, or using decoupage or spray paint.
#5 Upgrade Your Floor With Vinyl Tiles
If you have an old or unattractive concrete or wooden floor, try peel-and-stick vinyl tiles to give it a fresh look. Modern vinyl comes in patterns that look like stone, wood, or metal. It’s easy to apply and will make a big difference in how your floor looks.
#6 Give Your Rugs A Fresh Look With A Good Shampoo
If you have a carpet cleaner, get some help moving furniture so you can refresh your carpets. If you don’t have a machine, you can rent one from a home improvement store. Most machines clean a room in under 20 minutes, so in an hour, you could clean three rooms. You’ll be amazed at how much brighter your carpets will look and how dirty the water gets!
#7 Upgrade Your Home Security With A Smart Lock
With so many smart products out there, it can be hard to decide what’s worth buying. A smart lock is definitely one of them. It not only makes your front door look great with its stylish designs, but it also makes your home safer and saves you from fumbling with keys. The Eufy Security Lock, our top pick, comes with a video camera and fingerprint keyless entry, making it a great choice for any home.
#8 Fix Scratches And Nicks With Wood Markers
Even with the best care, your wood furniture or fixtures may show signs of wear over time. Thankfully, you don’t have to replace them to address minor nicks and scratches. Wood markers offer a simple and effective solution, allowing you to blend and mix shades to seamlessly cover imperfections. By using these markers, you can easily conceal scratches and restore the appearance of your wood items, making them look refreshed and well-maintained without the need for costly replacements.
#9 Elevate Your Shower Experience With A Quick Upgrade
Updating your bathroom with a new shower head not only enhances its style but also improves water flow for a more enjoyable shower. Consider the SparkPod Shower Head, known for its high-pressure rain feature and luxury design. Plus, if you choose a model with the EPA’s WaterSense label, you can conserve both water and money. With its universal threading, installing the SparkPod is a breeze, allowing you to instantly transform your bathroom in just a few minutes.
#10 Change Your Furnace Filter To Keep The Air Clean And Your Furnace Running Efficiently
To keep the air clean and your furnace running well, check your furnace filters for dirt each month and replace them every 3 months. New filters help reduce dust and keep the furnace in good shape. If you have allergies, consider a high-quality filter. Replacing it is easy—just follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
#11 Enhance Your Home’s Comfort By Installing Weatherstripping
Learning to weatherstrip your doors and windows is a handy DIY skill. It makes your home more comfortable and helps your furnace run more efficiently. Use permanent weatherstripping, like adhesive or nail-on types, for doors and windows that open regularly. For windows that stay shut until spring, try temporary seals or sealants that can be easily removed later.
#12 Make Your Chalkboard For A Fun And Versatile Writing Surface
With chalkboard paint and contact paper, you can make a writable surface almost anywhere you want. Paint the panels on doors for leaving notes, or turn the inside of a pantry door into a message board. Cut contact paper into fun shapes and stick them on the fridge to replace Post-it notes.
#13 Upgrade Your Sink By Swapping Out The Old Faucet For A New One
Tired of that old, leaky faucet bringing down your kitchen or bathroom? If you know how to use a wrench, upgrading to a new faucet is a straightforward job. First, turn off the water supply. Choose a high-quality faucet brand for a durable replacement. Simply unscrew the old faucet and attach the new one. For an extra boost, add an aerator to your faucet—it can help reduce your water bill while giving your space a fresh look.
#14 Enhance Your Home’s Curb Appeal With Smart Outdoor Lighting
Upgrading your home’s exterior lighting can boost both beauty and security without being complicated or expensive. Consider adding Smart Outdoor String Lights to create a charming and well-lit space. These lights not only improve the appearance of your home but also enhance safety. You can also replace old fixtures with new ones that add charm and functionality, or simply add these smart string lights to elevate your outdoor ambiance.
#15 Refresh Your Cabinets By Updating The Hardware
Swapping out old, dirty cabinet pulls and knobs can quickly update your kitchen, bathroom, or any room, and make your cabinets look and work better. When choosing new hardware, ensure the new pulls match the center-to-center measurement of the old ones. You usually just need a screwdriver to install them. If you’re adding pulls to doors that didn’t have them before, use a template to drill holes in the same spot every time.
#16 Set Up A Programmable Thermostat To Control Your Home’s Temperature More Easily
If you’re still using an old dial thermostat, consider upgrading to a programmable one. It lets you automatically adjust your home’s temperature throughout the day, and it’s easy and affordable to install. With just a screwdriver, drill, and maybe some touch-up paint, you can enjoy a warm bedroom and lower heating bills. For extra features like Wi-Fi and remote control, look into smart thermostats.
#17 Begin A Compost Pile To Recycle Kitchen Scraps
Turn your food scraps into rich soil for your plants by starting a compost pile or buying a compost bin. This saves money on mulch, avoids harsh chemicals, and keeps nutritious soil handy. No yard? Try an electric kitchen composter to create fertile soil for your houseplants.
#18 Scrub Your Driveways And Pathways To Make Them Look New Again
Revitalize your sidewalks, walkways, and driveways with a powerful clean! Say goodbye to stains from wet leaves, mildew, and car leaks with a quick power wash. It’s faster and more effective than scrubbing by hand. Simply attach a pressure nozzle to your garden hose or use a pressure washer for those tougher spots. For an extra boost, add some pressure washer soap for a sparkling finish.
#19 Give Old Room A New Look With A Fresh Coat Of Paint
Painting is an easy and fast way to change the look of a room or add some color. You don’t have to paint the whole room to make a difference—just painting one wall with a color you love, or even a color that’s a bit daring for you, can have a big impact. While a bold color might feel too much for a whole room, it’s great for an accent wall. Plus, painting just one wall is cheaper and quicker.
#20 Stop Annoying Squeaks
Living in an older home often means dealing with squeaky doors and floors. Fortunately, you can restore peace and quiet quickly and affordably. For squeaky door hinges, a quick spray of WD-40 should do the trick. To quiet creaky floors, sprinkle some talcum powder over them and sweep it into the cracks. In under an hour, you’ll enjoy the sweet sound of silence!
#21 Keep Your Dishwasher Sparkling With Simple Maintenance
It may seem surprising, but even though a dishwasher constantly circulates hot water and soap, it can still get quite grimy. To keep it in top shape, check the floor, inspect the filter, and examine the gasket once a month. Using Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets regularly ensures a thorough clean with minimal effort. Even if you can’t perform a full maintenance, just running a cleaning cycle with these tablets will help remove buildup and keep your dishwasher in good working order.
#22 Quickly Inspect Your Electrical Cords And Plugs To Ensure They’re In Good Condition
To boost safety at home, inspect your electrical outlets and the devices they power. Use outlet covers on unused wall and power strip sockets to childproof your space, and keep loose wires tidy with cable ties. Watch for overloaded circuits or ones that trip often and consult an electrician if needed. Make sure cords aren’t overloaded or improperly plugged into power strips. Replace any items with frayed cords and have a professional check any light switches that feel hot.
#23 Transform Your Gardening Experience By Building A Raised Garden Bed
Adding a raised garden bed is an easy way to improve your backyard. You can build an 8-foot-square bed in under an hour using eight 8-foot pieces of pressure-treated wood, screws, construction adhesive, and landscape fabric. Just cut the wood to size, screw it together, and add fabric to the bottom to stop weeds from growing. For extra protection, use hardware cloth to keep animals from digging underneath.
