Teen Who Faced 78-Year Prison Sentence For Brutal Crimes Against Girls He Dated Walks Free

An Oklahoma town is in uproar after a teenager from a well-connected family was allowed to walk free after a string of violent crimes against girls.
If he meets certain requirements, Jesse Butler won’t spend a single day behind bars for attacking two girls and being physical with them without their consent.
Residents of Oklahoma took to the streets to protest against the lenient sentence given to the 18-year-old.
Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
More than one hundred people gathered outside the Payne County Courthouse on Wednesday, November 5, demanding justice in the case involving Jesse Butler.
Many carried signs saying the victims deserved better and asked for the accused teenager to be put behind bars.
Jesse initially faced a 78-year sentence after being convicted of 10 r*pe-related charges, including domestic as**ult and battery by strangulation, attempted r*pe in the first degree and r*pe by instrumentation, and one charge for violating a protection order.
However, a judge granted him youthful offender status, which paved the way for a lighter sentence and other provisions that are not available to adults.
“We were completely against the youthful offender status from the beginning,” the mother of one victim, identified as “L.S.,” told Oklahoma Watch.
“I was sobbing, I was begging her not to do this deal,” said the mother of another victim identified as “K.S.”
Jesse committed brutal acts against his victims while dating them, reports said.
Victim K.S. accused him of exploiting her while at school. She said he recorded her while strangling her till she became unconscious and then physically violated her without her consent.
The second victim, “L.S.,” said he choked her so severely that a doctor said she could have lost her life if the strangulation lasted “seconds longer.”
Bodycam footage captured a then 17-year-old Jesse being arrested from his Stillwater home in the presence of his mother.
The mother was heard constantly reassuring him and saying they would get him out of custody.
“I’ll get you out,” the mother was heard saying. “All right, stay silent. Rick knows about this, Candy’s on this, Dad’s on his way. We’re coming to get you, OK? Stay strong. Say your prayers.”
“Awful experience for a child,” the mother was heard saying as officers escorted her son to the police vehicle. “Later, Jess, see you in a bit.”
The offender’s father, Mack Butler, is the former director of football operations at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
After Jesse was charged with 10 felony counts, he pled not guilty to all.
He later changed his plea to no contest after a judge signed off on the deal changing his status from adult to youthful offender. This allowed him to avoid jail time altogether if he met certain requirements, like community service and attending counseling.
The plea deal sentenced Jesse to a year of rehabilitation and community service.
From initially facing a total of 78 years behind bars, Jesse’s suspended sentence will keep him under the supervision of the Office of Juvenile Affairs until he turns 19.
He is expected to undergo counseling, therapy, stick to a curfew, have no access to social media, and give more than 100 hours to community service.
Protesters voiced their disdain for the leniency of the sentence on Wednesday.
The Payne County Courthouse was lined up with hundreds of protesters, including students.
“The justice system here in Stillwater has allowed a violent s** offender to walk free,” said protestor Tori Grey.
“Not only is he currently free and loose on the streets. He’s a virtual student at Stillwater Public Schools as a senior and after he finishes having the slap on the wrist, he doesn’t even have to register as a s** offender,” Tori went on to say.
Image credits: Stillwater Police Department
Stillwater High School student Gabryel McKinzie also joined protesters and demanded justice for the victims on Wednesday.
“It really means a lot to show that there’s a lot of people out here that really care and really want to make this world better and get people like him off the streets,” the high schooler said.
Another Stillwater High School student, Tristan Turner, also said Jesse deserved a harsher sentence.
“I want him to get what he deserves. He needs to be prosecuted,” Tristan said.
