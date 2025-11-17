Hey Pandas, Share Your Pets In The Weirdest Places

I would like to see your pets in the weirdest places.
#1 Flower Princess
#2 Nothing To See Here. – Blanche
#3 One Cat Can Be Found Between The Fridge And The Wall (He Likes To Sleep There), And The Other In A Grocery Bag While I Was Cleaning (He’s Just Weird)
#4 Loki Is In Bubble Wrap. He Put Himself In There
#5 When Our Cat Was Little, She Loved To Be Carried Around In Bags And Backpacks :)
#6 She Followed Me In, And When I Got Out Of The Shower, This Is Where She Had Decided To Be
#7 Luna Doesnt Allow Ornaments – Merry Christmas!
#8 Scary When They Want To Be Your Bath Buddy. Don’t Slip Little Guy
#9 Those Who Wish To Enter Must Answer Me These Questions Three, ‘Ere The Other Side You See
#10 On My Bin
#11 Here’s The Cat Between The Fridge And The Wall (It Didn’t Add It With The Other)
#12 This Is Archie. He Did Not Want To Be In The Store Any Longer. “Please May We Go Home Now?”
#13 Garden Gnome
#14 A New Breed Of Bird. Ladies & Gentlemen, Meet Tj
#15 The Cat Tree Is Blooming Slowly This Year
#16 Found Her…in A Bag Of Charcoal?
#17 He Always Sit Under My Cabin And Scare me
#18 Monster Under The Bed… This Is A 70ish Lbs Lab/Shepard Mix Affectionately Nicknamed Monster Who Climbed Under My Bed In The Middle Of The Night For No Apparent Reason
#19 Nibbler Is Pooped
#20 Sub-Par Water Filtration With This Brand. I Found An Opal In My Water!
#21 Blanche Is So Nosy
#22 Tj Sits In Any Box She Finds
#23 Princess Leia Marie Insists That My Legs Make The Best Nap Spots 💕
#24 Helping Fix A Pinball Machine
#25 Our Beardie, Vaati Was Found In Our Christmas Tree Watching Us
#26 My Little Goober Jack. I Found Him In A Box
#27 What Brings You ‘Round These Parts, Pardner?
#28 She Likes Paper Bags Too, But I Love When She Squeezes In Between The Two Glass Tables
#29 The Cat’s…𝘪𝘯 The Bag?
#30 Bender Says, Screw Physics. And Your Laundry
#31 He Pulls The Bin Out Himself And Gets In, Then Just Stares At Me Like This
#32 Tater Junebug Carter Snoozing
#33 Don’t Worry, It’s Not A Ghost
#34 Woke Up To Hafte Doing This
#35 My Silly Guy Loki
#36 We Live In Vegas. It’s Way Not Cold Here. And Yet… Under Her Quilt
#37 Even Nova Doesn’t Know How She Got There
#38 Bewildered By The Coffee. Meet Blue!
#39 This Is Pandora. She Doesn’t Fit In Her Hide Anymore But She Loves It Still. I Caught Her Sitting Like This Which Is Funny Because She Thinks She Is Hiding
#40 Thinks We Can’t See Him
#41 Second Day In My New Home, 7’ Up!, Pottery, Beware‼️
#42 Lazy Dancing?
#43 Oswin Got All Settled In, But, Alas, She Forgot The Remote
#44 The Reason Why My Kitchen Herbs Won’t Grow… Damn It Muffin!
#45 My Cats On Top Of My Fireplace. They Are Weird
#46 Poe Was Very Happy With Her Choice In Sleeping Spot
#47 Farm Dog
#48 My Cat Banshee. Loves To Climb Onto Doors
#49 One Of My Cats Inside The Snake-Terrarium … Okey
#50 I Only Need One!!!
#51 I Was Somewhat Surprised When I Saw Fauni Under The Rug
#52 My Chihuahua Charlie Riding In The Stroller With My Grandson
#53 “Hooman, Where’s My Food?” -Buckwheat
#54 Marley In The Princess Chair On Another Chair
#55 She Isn’t Stuck, She Just Loves The Heat
#56 First Night In The Coop
#57 Before Closing Doors. Check For Cat
#58 Venus Found Her Way Into The Cat Food Bag
#59 Say Hi To Leonard. I Still Don’t Know How He Got Up There
#61 This Is My 17 Year Old Car Rolling Around In A Bag Of Cat Nip
#62 Underneath The Dresser
#63 Nothing To See Here
#64 Found This Girl In A Box Of Bubble Wrap This Morning
#65 Tilda Likes To Take Risky Naps
#67 Happiest Of Meals!
#68 Roadie Is A Loon
#69 This Is Gizmo. She’s Hiding In A Paper Gift Bag
#70 My Cat Was Just Lying Around Into Space
#71 Loyal, Just Staying Cool Carlos Santana
#72 Does This Count? She Was Busy Working During Lockdown
#73 This Is Monty. He Likes To Protect The Shoes
#74 You Can’t See Me!
#75 Peek A Boo!!
#76 Bumper Crop This Year
#77 She Really Loves TV
#78 Shadow-Bug, Aka Bugaboo, Loved To Precariously Perch On Any Surface She Could. And Yes, She Would Occasionally Roll Off. She Passed Away In 2020 Of Unrelated Causes :'( I Miss Her So Much
#79 Nala Falls Asleep Like This
#80 Maud Loves Sitting In Sweaters While I Knit Them
#81 Play Ground
#82 Looking For Me? Just Chiling
#83 Looking For Me? Just Chiling Part 2
#84 Looking For Me? Just Chiling Part 3
#85 Looking For Me? Just Chiling Part 4….yes, I Chil A Lot
#86 Stealth Kitty
#87 “Mom, I Are Stuffed Aminal!” – Summer Marie
#88 Summer Marie Also Likes To Squeeze Herself Into The Tiniest, Dustiest Crevices She Can Manage To Find
#89 Squeaky Clean & Moppin The Floors With The Competition
#90 No, He’s Not Dead. He’s Just Very Fat And Sleepy. This Is Munkey, My Lil Special Doggo
#91 She Likes To Sleep With Her Head In A Wendy’s Bag
#92 “Uh-Oh! They Found Our Weirdest Place!”
#93 Tiny Demon On The Kettle
#94 Alfie The Bunny Hiding In A Pot
#95 Biker Bunny
#96 My Sisters’ Cat Kedi, Reading A Book About A Famous Dutch Book-Cat
#97 (Wacka)molly The Astro-Cat Discovers Planet Annual-Vet-Checkup
#98 I Know This Is Not A Cat, But Its Cool. Also, Add Me On Tiktok – Sunfl0wer3333🤪
