Hey Pandas, Share Your Pets In The Weirdest Places

by

I would like to see your pets in the weirdest places.

#1 Flower Princess

#2 Nothing To See Here. – Blanche

#3 One Cat Can Be Found Between The Fridge And The Wall (He Likes To Sleep There), And The Other In A Grocery Bag While I Was Cleaning (He’s Just Weird)

#4 Loki Is In Bubble Wrap. He Put Himself In There

#5 When Our Cat Was Little, She Loved To Be Carried Around In Bags And Backpacks :)

#6 She Followed Me In, And When I Got Out Of The Shower, This Is Where She Had Decided To Be

#7 Luna Doesnt Allow Ornaments – Merry Christmas!

#8 Scary When They Want To Be Your Bath Buddy. Don’t Slip Little Guy

#9 Those Who Wish To Enter Must Answer Me These Questions Three, ‘Ere The Other Side You See

#10 On My Bin

#11 Here’s The Cat Between The Fridge And The Wall (It Didn’t Add It With The Other)

#12 This Is Archie. He Did Not Want To Be In The Store Any Longer. “Please May We Go Home Now?”

#13 Garden Gnome

#14 A New Breed Of Bird. Ladies & Gentlemen, Meet Tj

#15 The Cat Tree Is Blooming Slowly This Year

#16 Found Her…in A Bag Of Charcoal?

#17 He Always Sit Under My Cabin And Scare me

#18 Monster Under The Bed… This Is A 70ish Lbs Lab/Shepard Mix Affectionately Nicknamed Monster Who Climbed Under My Bed In The Middle Of The Night For No Apparent Reason

#19 Nibbler Is Pooped

#20 Sub-Par Water Filtration With This Brand. I Found An Opal In My Water!

#21 Blanche Is So Nosy

#22 Tj Sits In Any Box She Finds

#23 Princess Leia Marie Insists That My Legs Make The Best Nap Spots 💕

#24 Helping Fix A Pinball Machine

#25 Our Beardie, Vaati Was Found In Our Christmas Tree Watching Us

#26 My Little Goober Jack. I Found Him In A Box

#27 What Brings You ‘Round These Parts, Pardner?

#28 She Likes Paper Bags Too, But I Love When She Squeezes In Between The Two Glass Tables

#29 The Cat’s…𝘪𝘯 The Bag?

#30 Bender Says, Screw Physics. And Your Laundry

#31 He Pulls The Bin Out Himself And Gets In, Then Just Stares At Me Like This

#32 Tater Junebug Carter Snoozing

#33 Don’t Worry, It’s Not A Ghost

#34 Woke Up To Hafte Doing This

#35 My Silly Guy Loki

#36 We Live In Vegas. It’s Way Not Cold Here. And Yet… Under Her Quilt

#37 Even Nova Doesn’t Know How She Got There

#38 Bewildered By The Coffee. Meet Blue!

#39 This Is Pandora. She Doesn’t Fit In Her Hide Anymore But She Loves It Still. I Caught Her Sitting Like This Which Is Funny Because She Thinks She Is Hiding

#40 Thinks We Can’t See Him

#41 Second Day In My New Home, 7’ Up!, Pottery, Beware‼️

#42 Lazy Dancing?

#43 Oswin Got All Settled In, But, Alas, She Forgot The Remote

#44 The Reason Why My Kitchen Herbs Won’t Grow… Damn It Muffin!

#45 My Cats On Top Of My Fireplace. They Are Weird

#46 Poe Was Very Happy With Her Choice In Sleeping Spot

#47 Farm Dog

#48 My Cat Banshee. Loves To Climb Onto Doors

#49 One Of My Cats Inside The Snake-Terrarium … Okey

#50 I Only Need One!!!

#51 I Was Somewhat Surprised When I Saw Fauni Under The Rug

#52 My Chihuahua Charlie Riding In The Stroller With My Grandson

#53 “Hooman, Where’s My Food?” -Buckwheat

#54 Marley In The Princess Chair On Another Chair

#55 She Isn’t Stuck, She Just Loves The Heat

#56 First Night In The Coop

#57 Before Closing Doors. Check For Cat

#58 Venus Found Her Way Into The Cat Food Bag

#59 Say Hi To Leonard. I Still Don’t Know How He Got Up There

#61 This Is My 17 Year Old Car Rolling Around In A Bag Of Cat Nip

#62 Underneath The Dresser

#63 Nothing To See Here

#64 Found This Girl In A Box Of Bubble Wrap This Morning

#65 Tilda Likes To Take Risky Naps

#66 She Followed Me In, And When I Got Out Of The Shower, This Is Where She Had Decided To Be

#67 Happiest Of Meals!

#68 Roadie Is A Loon

#69 This Is Gizmo. She’s Hiding In A Paper Gift Bag

#70 My Cat Was Just Lying Around Into Space

#71 Loyal, Just Staying Cool Carlos Santana

#72 Does This Count? She Was Busy Working During Lockdown

#73 This Is Monty. He Likes To Protect The Shoes

#74 You Can’t See Me!

#75 Peek A Boo!!

#76 Bumper Crop This Year

#77 She Really Loves TV

#78 Shadow-Bug, Aka Bugaboo, Loved To Precariously Perch On Any Surface She Could. And Yes, She Would Occasionally Roll Off. She Passed Away In 2020 Of Unrelated Causes :'( I Miss Her So Much

#79 Nala Falls Asleep Like This

#80 Maud Loves Sitting In Sweaters While I Knit Them

#81 Play Ground

#82 Looking For Me? Just Chiling

#83 Looking For Me? Just Chiling Part 2

#84 Looking For Me? Just Chiling Part 3

#85 Looking For Me? Just Chiling Part 4….yes, I Chil A Lot

#86 Stealth Kitty

#87 “Mom, I Are Stuffed Aminal!” – Summer Marie

#88 Summer Marie Also Likes To Squeeze Herself Into The Tiniest, Dustiest Crevices She Can Manage To Find

#89 Squeaky Clean & Moppin The Floors With The Competition

#90 No, He’s Not Dead. He’s Just Very Fat And Sleepy. This Is Munkey, My Lil Special Doggo

#91 She Likes To Sleep With Her Head In A Wendy’s Bag

#92 “Uh-Oh! They Found Our Weirdest Place!”

#93 Tiny Demon On The Kettle

#94 Alfie The Bunny Hiding In A Pot

#95 Biker Bunny

#96 My Sisters’ Cat Kedi, Reading A Book About A Famous Dutch Book-Cat

#97 (Wacka)molly The Astro-Cat Discovers Planet Annual-Vet-Checkup

#98 I Know This Is Not A Cat, But Its Cool. Also, Add Me On Tiktok – Sunfl0wer3333🤪

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
