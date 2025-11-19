“Looks Just Like His Mom”: Heidi Klum’s Son Henry, 19, Makes Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Heidi Klum and Seal‘s 19-year-old son, Henry Samuel, made his runway debut on January 28 during Paris Fashion Week at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 Show.
Heidi featured a video showing her son opening the presentation, modeling dark, down dreadlocks styled with a backless black suit and cape adorned with gold animal pins, going shirtless underneath.
“It was so unexpected. He walked so good,” the 51-year-old America’s Got Talent judge wrote with pride, sharing shared a series of videos in an Instagram Story.
“Beautiful, isn’t he? Sometimes it’s just a matter of what gene you take from each parent. He won the lottery,” one of the commentators added.
Heidi’s children are no stranger to the modeling world, yet Henry isn’t sure if this will be his path
While it was a runway debut for Henry, whose full name is Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, his sister, Leni Klum, has been following her mother’s modeling footsteps for some time already.
The 20-year-old began her fashion career back in the 2020s and has collaborated with her mom on numerous campaigns over the years, including a family ad campaign featuring Klum’s mother, Erna, and a photoshoot with Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, the latter of which caused tremendous controversy for being deemed “inappropriate,” as previously reported by Bored Panda.
Therefore, the mother-daughter duo had some experience to share with Henry.
“Leni advised me to look straight ahead and walk as if I were balancing a book on my head,” Henry said during an interview with Vogue Germany.
“My mother told me to do my best and not forget to have fun doing it,” he added.
Yet, asked if he had been interested in a career in modeling his entire life, Henry wasn’t sure.
“Not necessarily,” he expressed. “I have many interests — sports, music, film and fashion. I want to use the different creative experiences that are available to me to find the right path for my future,” he explained.
While many applauded Henry for a successful break on the world’s largest fashion stage, others called him a “nepo baby”
“Looks just like his mom and dad! All grown up and very handsome,” another one wrote while the other noted: “He looks like a young Lionel Richie.”
“He’s gorgeous. Such a strong face,” another comment read.
Millions of people couldn’t take their eyes off Henry, confidently walking the runway at the Paris Fashion Week. Yet, not all of them had a positive reaction to it.
Having a supermodel mom who ruled the Victoria’s Secret runway, and a dad who has won multiple Grammys and whose voice is instantly recognizable, it’s no surprise Henry was instantly called a “nepo baby” by many netizens.
“Funny how all these celebrities kids just get stuff handed to them! It’s such a joke! Others have to work for it,” one commenter wrote.
“Another nepo kid who would never have made his way in that business otherwise,” another added.
“Everything is possible if you have the right name,” one more comment read.
“If it wasn’t for the parents, nobody would care about him,” another said.
Henry was not the only one who received mixed reactions about his appearance at Paris Fashion Week
While Paris Fashion Week continues to bring glamour, stars who are flocking to the City of Love are sparking discussions about their looks on the internet.
Kendall Jenner’s runway moment also didn’t go unnoticed, with many comparing her gown to all sorts of things.
The 29-year-old model wore a sculptural beige corset gown as she walked in Schiaparelli’s spring 2025 haute couture fashion show.
The unusual look triggered mixed opinions on the internet.
“That dress looks like her trousers have fallen down and it’s round her knees,” one of the commenters wrote.
“Looks like she forgot to pull up her undies after she pooped,” another added.
“Whoever think this looks good needs their head examined,” someone said.
“Never seen something that obnoxious before. Attention seekers!” another comment read.
While some netizens applauded Henry’s runway debut, others didn’t spare words of criticism
