Husband Books 1st Class Tickets For Himself And His Friend For A Trip While Wife Only Gets Economy, Drama Ensues When Wife Decides Not To Go

Here’s a quick test for you, Pandas: if you were flying out on holiday with your partner, your soulmate, the love of your life, what kind of plane ticket would you give them? Would you a) get them a seat right next to you so you can hold hands and enjoy the fabulous view as you fly, or b) get them an economy ticket while you’re living it up in first class with your best friend? Hopefully, you all chose the first option, Pandas. Unfortunately, a stay-at-home mom raising three kids shared how her husband picked the second one.
The woman went on the AITA subreddit and asked people to tell her if she was wrong to call her husband out for the way that he disrespected her. He was sending very mixed signals by ‘letting her’ come on the trip, but then showing her that she wasn’t as important as his friend. A friend that he goes on an awful lot of trips to sports events with. Scroll down for the full story and to see just how bad the relationship drama got. Oh, and yes, the husband actually could afford to get first-class tickets for all of them. This was a choice, not a way to save money.
What do you think of the entire situation, dear Pandas? Why do you think the husband is so reluctant to go on holiday with his wife? How would you react if your partner would constantly choose their best friend over you? Share your thoughts in the comments.
A stay-at-home mom shared how she completely lost it when she realized what her husband had done
She wanted to know if she was wrong to call him out for buying her an economy class plane ticket while he was flying first-class with his buddy
Quite a few redditors found it suspicious that the husband kept picking his best friend over spending quality time with his wife.
Some thought that he might be in a clandestine relationship with his BFF, others believed that he was simply more interested in having a ‘nanny’ instead of a wife, taking care of the kids at home.
Moreover, some internet users suggested that this was most likely a toxic relationship that probably had no future. Whatever the truth might be, clearly, the couple needs to sit down and have a long, in-depth discussion about their relationship, where they stand, and what kind of future they want together.
Look, the rules from back in school still sort of apply in adult life. If you intentionally choose to sit next to your friend instead of your girlfriend or boyfriend on a regular basis, you’re sending out some not-so-subtle hints that, hey, you might not really want to be in this relationship after all. That’s not to say that you shouldn’t spend quality time with your friends (remember, you’re not just a parent or a spouse), but there’s clearly an issue with how someone balances things.
Recently, dating and relationship expert Dan Bacon, the founder of The Modern Man, explained to Bored Panda that not all guys will take the time and energy to grow and mature. Instead, they’ll keep pretending to be the victim and blaming everyone else for their own mistakes.
“Unfortunately, some people never get past that level of personal development and as a result, ruin relationships their entire life. It really takes a lot of motivation and follow-through to overcome that kind of behavior, which a lot of people simply don’t have,” the expert told us.
“However, if a man were to have that kind of motivation and willingness to follow through, he should set goals for himself and work towards achieving them no matter what. When he does that, he will begin to realize the amount of personal control and influence he has over his life,” Dan said.
“A man like that will rarely overcome his victim mentality the first time he achieves a goal though. In almost all cases, he’ll need to keep achieving goals and will then gradually become a man who feels totally accountable for his life and doesn’t need to play the victim and blame others for his problems, or lack of success,” he said that there’s hope for everyone, but that real, meaningful change doesn’t happen overnight.
The OP shared some more details in the comments of her post
Here’s how people reacted to the viral story
