99 Nature Tattoo Ideas To Celebrate The Human-Earth Bond

A non-exhausting source of inspiration for pretty much everything in life is quite literally right outside your door. And if you’re lucky, a short stretch from it. The greatest works of literature, fantastic landscape paintings, and even some of the most amazing sculptures have been inspired by the grandeur and beauty of Mother Nature. As soon as artists started employing human skin as a canvas, nature-inspired tattoos quickly gained appeal among ink aficionados thanks to the broad scope of possibilities it opened the doors to.
Whether it’s simple nature tattoos or super realistic tattoos depicting components of nature, be it plants, animals, their habitats, natural geological structures, or phenomena, nature tattoo designs offer an array of opportunities to make an original and highly customized design. This, in particular, is why nature tattoos are so well-liked among lovers of the great outdoors and people who feel a special connection with Mother Nature. Be it gratefulness to be alive and use its resources or the tranquility it brings when surrounded by it, anyone can find a way to bond with nature. And that relationship can be materialized on the skin with a meaningful and, at the same time, gorgeous Mother Nature tattoo. Furthermore, if there is one subject that will never cease being relevant, that would be nature. Because once it’s gone, humanity might be too. So be it 5 or 50 years to the future, it’s rather unlikely that you will grow to regret it.
Whether you’re considering getting one done or simply appreciate a good tattoo work, below, we’ve compiled lots of cool nature tattoos you can sift through every detail of. Did you like any of these nature tattoo ideas? If so, make sure to give them an upvote. Also, if you have a nature tattoo adorning your body, we would love to see a photo of it in the comments!
#1 Rabbit Tattoo
Image source: emhigginstattoo
#2 Heart In Nature Tattoo
Image source: epicinkideas
#3 Owl Tattoo
Image source: tyetremblay
#4 Had The Pleasure Of Doing This Fun Concept
Image source: you_aint_seen_muffins_yet
#5 Fineline Leaves
Image source: yleniaattard
#6 Lil Mousey From My Flash
Image source: frazzlekattattoos
#7 Made A Sci-Fi Reading Frog From My One-Off Designs
Image source: elimakingstuff
#8 Girl And Wolf Tattoo
Image source: nickyspellcraft
#9 Belted Kingfisher For Kelly
Image source: frazzlekattattoos
#10 Nature Pictures Tattoo
Image source: hontattoostudio
#11 Made This Apricot Jam Piece For Lauren
Image source: honeybasiltattoos
#12 It Feels So Good To Complete The First Of My Flash, Couldn’t Happier With The Outcome
Image source: birchwolf
#13 Swallow From Today
Image source: Top postsjustpeachytattoos
#14 Birds And Berries – Always A Popular Choice
Image source: tltnorwich
#15 Jess At Mammoth Tattoo In Kirkland WA. We Started On My Leg Sleeve Today! Cant Wait To See How It All Ends Up!
Image source: elliotmariesh
#16 My Incredible Nature-Inspired Blackwork Sleeve, Done By Maria Ruz As A Guest At La Machine Infernale, France
Image source: LadyFluffball
#17 Finished This Botanical Piece Recently
Image source: witchinghourink
#18 Sluggies & Shroomies
Image source: belovednekotattoo
#19 Andpoke Whale Tattoo
Image source: nofacetattoo
#20 Second Session On Toms White Pine Sleeve!
Image source: ink.and.ochre.studio
#21 Love Doing This Project For A Lovely Couple Nicole And Hazel
Image source: silvercattattoo
#22 Nature Tattoo
Image source: jazzyphe.tatts
#23 ‘nature In Meditation’ By Johnathan Bravo, Austin TX
Image source: MattySmatty616
#24 Bear Nature Scene Done By Jenna Hupalo At Electric Pineapple Tattoo In Corner Brook, NL
Image source: ThePesce
#25 Second Session Of My Nature Sleeve By Joshua Tenneson At Transformation Gallery In Springfield, MO
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Nightingale For Raye
Image source: jennyjadetattoo
#27 Cosmic Moth Flash For Katie
Image source: moonflower.tattoo
#28 For Sebastien, Thank You Very Much
Image source: june_alison
#29 Entwined Thistle And Daffodil Flowers
Image source: aughraseyetattoo
#30 Flowers From The Other Day
Image source: goudyart
#31 Nature Tattoo
Image source: ketttjow
#32 Flowers Tattoo
Image source: the.gutter.goblin
#33 Dandelion Tattoo
Image source: ink.slinging.slasher
#34 Waves Tattoo
Image source: grimgor_tattoo
#35 It’s All Coming Up Roses
Image source: tltnorwich
#36 Cherry Blossoms Tattoo
Image source: so.nia.tattoo
#37 Mountain In Palms
Image source: cliniquedetatouagelongueuil
#38 Nature Tattoo
Image source: architex_tattoo
#39 Remember Where There’s Showers There Will Be Flowers
Image source: velvetundergroundtattoo
#40 Mountain Tattoo
Image source: klax.tattooer
#41 Artemis/Diana, Goddess Of The Hunt And Nature, Done By Ling At Lovers And Killers In Brooklyn, NY
Image source: Brightlywound89
#42 Somewhere In The World
Image source: joshwilliamstattoo
#43 Nature Tattoo
Image source: tltnorwich
#44 Nature Tattoo
Image source: chenka_tattoos
#45 Shark Tattoo
Image source: sin.yolandamaricarmentattoo
#46 Geometric Shapes And Nature Elements
Image source: zezitattoo
#47 Custom Frog Tattoo
Image source: jinxed_art
#48 Mountains Tattoo
Image source: megknobel
#49 Ammonoids And Amanitas, What More Does A Lad Need
Image source: geoduck_don
#50 Gap Filler Flower For Nicole
Image source: daniturkeysammie
#51 Loved Doing This Guy From My Flash Today
Image source: blackbonetattooerp posts
#52 Flower Tattoo
Image source: nesty.tattoo
#53 Dragonfly Tattoo
Image source: studiomustakettu
#54 Falcon Tattoo
Image source: becca.ink
#55 Elephant Tattoo
Image source: aceandswordtattoos
#56 Gap Filler Of This Sweet Little Caterpillar And Some Berry Brambles
Image source: ginacraigtattoos
#57 Bridged A Gap A While Ago With This Guy From My Flash
Image source: marlies.tattoos
#58 Nature Tattoo
Image source: shortyadtrtattoos
#59 Mountain Tattoo
Image source: Top posts
#60 Bird Tattoo
Image source: misslilady
#61 Bear Tattoo
Image source: angeloctopus
#62 Banana Slug Tattoo
Image source: kaija.heitland.tattoos
#63 “It’s My Nature” Scorpion & Frog Tattoos By Andrew Crystal, Immortal Art, Phoenix, Arizona
Image source: thatdarnchelsey
#64 Fresh Snail And Healed Everything Else
Image source: saraburnsred
#65 Super Fun Doing This Floral Lady!
Image source: hearthcreativestudios
#66 Flowers Tattoo
Image source: honeybasiltattoos
#67 Floral Sleeve
Image source: tltnorwich
#68 Loving How Colourful My Body Is Becoming!
Image source: amyalviramays
#69 Bird Is Healed, Added A Few More Background Details
Image source: stefanie_regnier
#70 My Mother Nature Tattoo To Cover Up Some Old Scars Done By Andy At Boundless Tattoo, CO In Plainfield
Image source: reddit.com
#71 Mushrooms
Image source: elisaskarma.tt
#72 Adventure Tattoo
Image source: gizemsemercitattoo
#73 Nature Tattoo
Image source: evermoretattooparlour
#74 I Got To Do This Cute Snail And Bottle Tattoo Today
Image source: shadyladyink
#75 Gorgeous Floral Work
Image source: clubtattoolasvegas
#76 Forest Fairy
Image source: calamarsalvaje.tattoo
#77 Birch Forest Hexagon Today For Jamie
Image source: melissadowart
#78 Thorny Elbow Wreath For Elliot!
Image source: megtattoo
#79 Crow And Flowers
Image source: jinxed_art
#80 An Entwined Thistle And Daffodil For Aeron
Image source: riabarrenecheatattoo
#81 Mother Earth Tattoo
Image source: amanda_marie_witchery
#82 River Trees Hexagon Today For Sarah
Image source: melissadowart
#83 Blackberry-Inspired Floral Piece
Image source: hatchartwork
#84 Goldfinch And Thistles For Katherine
Image source: mimtheyertattoos
#85 Tree Of Life Tattoo And The Flower Pedals In Color That Represent Her Kids Birth Flowers
Image source: ginacraigtattoos
#86 Silly Lil Magpie
Image source: jennyjadetattoo
#87 Mother Nature Tattoo
Image source: antclaytattoo
#88 Mushroom Tattoo From My Flash
Image source: _cloudy.ink_
#89 Another Big Neck Wrap, Mushrooms And Creatures And A Some Other Oddities
Image source: honeybasiltattoos
#90 Home Is Where The Fish Are
Image source: anton_schafer_
#91 Moth Tattoo
Image source: auenwald_taetowierkunst
#92 Couple Of Spindly Mushroom Guys
Image source: howdy.tattoos
#93 Touch Your Lips With A Magic Kiss And You’ll Be A Bluebird Too
Image source: tltnorwich
#94 Buttercup Rose With Thistles Tattoo
Image source: mikaink
#95 Nature Ornament Tattoo
Image source: nu.monti.tattoo
#96 Black Roses Tattoo
Image source: moonstruck_yuki_tattoo
#97 Tiger Tattoo
Image source: nu.monti.tattoo
#98 Started Work On This Plum Plus Bee Half Sleeve
Image source: dreamlandtattooco
#99 Lil Touch Up On This Cute Capybara Leg Tattoo
Image source: neeklus
