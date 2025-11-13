50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

by

Kids bring joy and give meaning to our lives, but those are not the only things the little rascals are capable of. While there’s no doubt that children are honest and pure, it turns out they have a dark and mysterious side to them too.

Somehow, certain weird kids get a feeling of the spirit world still tangible to them, and as haunting as it may sound, they sometimes share the creepy stories with their parents. Someone on Twitter shared a story of their child channeling spirits of a previous life, and it turns out that she’s not the only one who has experienced this. Can there be something more to it?

In the list below, we here at Bored Panda have compiled the scariest things kids say, and they are so eerie, there’s no way they could’ve imagined them. From death threats to seeing dead relatives, these creepy kids have definitely left their caretakers gasping, and made people question their beliefs about ghosts and reincarnation! Be advised not to read the stories before you go to bed unless you’re longing for a sleepless night. However, if you’re a horror story fan, then go ahead – it’s better than any plot twist we’ve seen in a movie.

#1

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: jrw3780

#2

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: tweetheartsue

#3

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: tranquiliTwav

#4

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: LtScrappy

#5

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: MLV3

#6

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: katehasablog

#7

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: wendchymes

#8

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: sanchez_riley

#9

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: httptxsha

#10

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: timmydrums72

#11

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: Naamah_Darling

#12

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: narrpip

#13

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: MegNumbers

#14

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: WadeGoodell

#15

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: ValeeGrrl

#16

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: sugarghosts

#17

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: DebbyLinnell

#18

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: Daralin96

#19

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: a_ngelajoy

#20

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: MiMiLaBee

#21

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: farmgirl_tonya

#22

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: haru_onthetrain

#23

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: Alexis_Dunham

#24

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: marahjoanna

#25

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: spunky1420

#26

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: jackjackwilds

#27

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: ShineEyeShay

#28

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: lilyburana

#29

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: YoGirlMarly

#30

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: hillarydruff

#31

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: loldamnsam

#32

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: roselundy1

#33

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: _CheAmor_

#34

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: NiceBigBuns

#35

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: KelliAgodon

#36

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: bvdwanvee

#37

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: LilithLingo

#38

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: BrookeMeadows4

#39

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: TheMuseumBunny

#40

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: ShaylaRRichard

#41

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: BabyEm16

#42

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: sarahleal123

#43

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: Iwantfood26

#44

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: Ambeertowne

#45

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: DawnAddleyB

#46

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: madelienedelrey

#47

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: Lighhter

#48

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: NeerajaKalrapin

#49

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: DrinkingTeaWbu

#50

50 Of The Creepiest Things Kids Have Said That We Do Not Recommend Reading Alone (New Tweets)

Image source: MattNathaniel1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist Doodles Between The Headlines To Tell The Story Of Euro 2016
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
128 Times Cats Found Catnip, And Cat.exe Stopped Functioning
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Chicken Sails Around The World With Her Human (VIDEO)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
20 Photos Of Legendary Bands At The Beginning Vs. After They Got Famous
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Does Anyone Else Think the Chucky TV Show Is a Bad Idea?
3 min read
Jul, 21, 2020
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 22-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.