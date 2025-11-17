Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Family Heirlooms (Closed)

Does anybody have anything passed down from generation and generation through their family? Post your picture and tell us the story behind it.
#1 1876-1897 The Dates My Ancestors Worked For Wealthy Russians .. It Was A Retirement Gift
#2 My Great-Great Grandfather’s Walking Stick, C. 1890. Turtleshell And Gold Handle, Handed To Him By Mexican Dictator Porfirio Diaz
#3 She Belonged To My Great-Grandad, And It Was My Favourite Thing Ever To Clean Her Whenever I Went Round, Often Using A Whole Can Of Polish In The Process. She Then Passed On To Grandma, And I Got Her Out Of The Attic After Grandma Died. My Family Have Always Had Springer Spaniels, So That Makes Her Doubly Special
#4 Rockford Model 8 Pocket Watch From 1887
#5 Came Over From Ireland Circa 1840s
#7 In The Family For 3 Generations
