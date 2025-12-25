21-Year-Old Pizza Maker Goes Viral After Fans Declare Her “Hotter Than Sydney Sweeney”

A New Jersey pizza maker has gone viral for her model looks, with several people declaring she’s more attractive than many Hollywood stars.

Julia Molinari, who goes by Jumo, has been making viewers drool by posting videos of herself cooking at her family’s restaurant.

“The Italian-American pizza maker and influencer known as Jumo from Molinari Pizzeria in New Jersey can literally compete with Sydney Sweeney!” @mamboitaliano__ captioned a video of the internet star on X, which has amassed nearly 2 million views.

“Her popularity is skyrocketing and so are her pizzas!”

Julia Molinari, a 21-year-old pizza maker from New Jersey, has gone viral with her cooking videos

Image credits: juliahmolinari

The video shows the long-haired beauty stretching pizza dough and tossing it into the air like a pro before adding the toppings for a Caprese pizza.

“It’s November in Jersey, and we’re still getting tomatoes,” she says before adding the vegetables she grew in her family’s garden.

She then tastes the pizza, explaining that the secret to a great pie is “good ingredients.”

Image credits: iamjumo

Image credits: YOHAMI

Image credits: apewhale

The 21-year-old pizzaiola has amassed 2.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million on Instagram, where she shares videos of herself preparing all kinds of Italian dishes, from pollo al limone (lemon chicken) to pistachio cannoli.

“Yeah, she’s a little smoke show alright,” one fan commented.

“Jersey can compete with any state when it comes to beautiful women,” stated another viewer.

Many viewers compared the Italian-American woman to Sydney Sweeney, saying she was better looking than the actress

Image credits: juliahmolinari

“Jumo’s got sauce and not just on the pizza,” gushed someone else.

“Bro, Jumo is straight fire. Way hotter than Sydney Sweeney imo, and those pizzas look insane,” added a fourth.

Image credits: iamjumo

Image credits: PMBdotETH

Many others admired her looks and recipes but pointed out that her long, loose hair is a major no-no in the kitchen.

“Sure, she is a beautiful young girl, but all that I can focus on is how much of her hair winds up in the food. Gross,” fumed one viewer.

Some viewers told the pizza maker to tie back her long hair and cut her long nails for hygiene reasons

Image credits: Timmy_Turnes

“The hair and the fake nails under which anything could lurk are not a good ad for the business. Show her with hair pulled back & gloves and it’s good to go,” agreed another.

A separate observer wrote, “She should not wear her hair loose in a commercial kitchen.  Needs to be worn off the face, either tied back or in a hair net.”

Image credits: iamjumo

In her videos, Julia often features family members who work at the restaurant, including her father and uncle.

She has also cooked clam pizza with fellow Italian chef Buddy Valastro, known for Cake Boss and Kitchen Boss.

Some of her recipes add an American twist to Italian classics, such as BBQ chicken pizza and “Thanksgiving leftover pizza.”

Image credits: RAMRANTS

Julia, who is also a dancer, shared on the Makeshift Podcast that she began posting dance videos on TikTok and started gaining followers in 2020.

But her content truly took off in January 2024 when she decided to film herself making pizzas at Molinari’s Restaurant, something she had been doing since the age of four.

Julia has been making pizzas at her family’s restaurant since she was a child

Image credits: juliahmolinari

When asked what she attributed the success of her content to, she replied simply, “My pizzas.”

Her favorite pizza is potato pizza, which is popular in Italy.

“I take the potatoes, slice them really thin on a mandoline and then I toss those in a little bit of olive oil, flaky salt, pepper, and rosemary,” she explained.

“On the pizza, I add mozzarella, ricotta, and layer on the thinly sliced potatoes.”

Image credits: juliahmolinari

I’m not gonna get insulted, but I’m gonna take a mental note and let them do their thing,” the 21-year-old joked about those who order the controversial pie.

Still, she has become more “accepting” of unconventional pizza toppings and shared that she had made a “hamburger pizza,” which she loved.

The content creator has more than 4 million followers across Instagram and TikTok

Image credits: juliahmolinari

Julia said she almost “mistakenly” ended up in the pizza niche and never expected to have millions of followers.

“I’ve always loved making pizzas at my family’s restaurant, but I never thought it would turn into anything,” she admitted on the podcast.

“But it did. And I’m so happy I’m here right now.”

“Health department will be there Friday,” one viewer joked

