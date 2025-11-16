50 Of The Most Important Posts About Russia Invading Ukraine Right Now

At 06:00 Moscow time (03:00 GMT) yesterday, Europe entered its darkest hours since WWII. Putin announced a “military operation” in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. Immediately, unprecedented armed violence on innocent people of Ukraine followed.
In the coming hours, repeated explosions were heard in Mariupol, Kyiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Lutsk, Kherson, and Nikolaev, as it became clear the whole country was under attack. Videos of the capital Kyiv blasted by cruise or ballistic missiles emerged, with roads getting completely clogged with cars as residents desperately tried to escape. In a bid to hide from airstrikes, people packed their bags, bundled up against the cold, and took shelter in underground subway stations. As the world closed its eyes for the night’s rest, here in shelters, men and women, elders and children didn’t dare to fall asleep.
Putin’s war already took the lives of 137 innocent civilians and military personnel on the first day of Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Today, Friday the 25th, the fatalities are likely to increase as the country waits for what Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the country’s interior minister, called the war’s ‘hardest day,’ warning of potential tank assault on Kyiv.
Below are the raw and heartbreaking moments of the violent war happening in Ukraine right now. The war that many felt was impossible in the advanced century we live in today. So today the world stands strong with Ukraine.
Follow the live updates of the situation in Ukraine at the official page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
If you want to help Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, donate to Ukraine’s main charity fund “Save Life.” Scroll down below for the full charity list.
“The breathtaking bravery of Russian citizens who know they’ll be arrested, and worse, for protesting the war and do it anyway”
“An 80-year-old who showed up to join the Ukrainian army, carrying with him a small case with 2 t-shirts, a pair of extra pants, a toothbrush and a few sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandkids”
“Rt, A popular Russian propaganda platform is down #anonymous”
“Red paint thrown at the Russian Embassy in Ireland. We stand with you, Ukraine”
More then 10 thousand people in Vilnius, Lithuania, walked up to the Russian embassy to demand peace
“Wow, this one got me, Ukrainian’s taking shelter in a Metro station, and a man protecting his cat :(“
“A Ukrainian father says goodbye to his family, while he stays behind to fight the Russians”
“Ukrainian soldiers after retaking Hostomel Airport near Kyiv today”
Brandenburg Gate In Berlin, Germany
“Such a powerful image. Russian woman protesting Russian invasion of Ukraine. F*ck you Putin rot in hell”
“Ukrainian army official Facebook account shares how this soldier sacrificed his life to stop the russians from entering the capital by blowing up a bridge:
THE HEROES OF THE MOMENTUM. Pidled the city together with myself #stoprussia On this difficult day for our country, when the Ukrainian people give away to the Russian occupiers in all directions, one of the hardest places on the map of Ukraine was the Crimean intersection, where one of the first enemies met a separate marine battalion. In order to stop the promotion of the tank column, a decision was made to overthrow the Geniche Car Bridge. The engineer of a separate battalion sailor Skakun Vitaliy Volodymyrovich was called to perform this task. The bridge was replaced, but he didn’t have time to get out of there. According to the words of the brothers, Vitaliy came out of contact, and informed about what pídrivâ the bridge. There was an explosion right away. Our brother was killed. His heroic act significantly slowed down the push of the enemy, allowing the unit to relocate and organize defense. The Marine Corps Command will be concerned before the higher command about the awarding of the Skakun sailor Vitaliy Volodymyrovich state award. Russian invaders, know, under your feet the earth will burn! We will fight as long as we live! And as long as we are alive we will fight!”
“Dallas, TX. USA lighting up the Downtown skyline with the colors of the Ukrainian flag in a show of solidarity”
Georgians 🇬🇪 Supporting Ukraine 🇺🇦
“Protester burns his russian passport in front of Russian embassy in tel aviv, israel”
A woman cries while trying to flee Kyiv with her cat
Russians have turned out by the thousands to decry their country’s invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media.
Some 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were arrested on Thursday, at least 957 of them in Moscow.
As sirens blasted in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and large explosions were heard there and in other cities, Russians were signing open letters and online petitions demanding the Kremlin halt the assault, which the Ukrainian president said had killed at least 137 Ukrainians and wounded dozens more.
One petition, started by a prominent human rights advocate, Lev Ponomavyov, garnered more than 330,000 signatures by the end of the day.
More than 250 journalists put their names on an open letter decrying the aggression. Another one was signed by some 250 scientists, while 194 municipal council members in Moscow and other cities signed a third one.
Several Russian celebrities and public figures, including some working for state TV, spoke out against the attack. Yelena Kovalskaya, director of a state-funded Moscow theatre, announced on Facebook she was quitting her job, saying “it’s impossible to work for a killer and get paid by him”.
Russia’s Investigative Committee issued a warning on Thursday afternoon reminding Russians that unauthorised protests are against the law.
Despite the pressure from the authorities, more than 1,000 people gathered in the centre of Moscow on Thursday evening, chanting “No to war!” as passing cars honked their horns.
“Prayers in central Kiev – war is hell. Manmade hell”
Fans Of “Liverpool” Hung Out The Flag Of Ukraine During The Match With “Norwich”. Thanks For The Support!
“Russian celebrities and influencers condemn war by posting these black squares on their instagram”
A lit up Ukrainian flag hangs in Lithuania as a symbol of hope
