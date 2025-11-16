Hey Pandas, What Was The Thing That Made You Snap? (Closed)

Being told that I was too fat to be a ballerina. Triple-zero jeans are too big for me.
#1
For me, it was being told that I was too “fat” and “ugly” to be a ballet dancer. I do have acne scars on my right cheek that are a strange shade of purple, and I am tall for a ballerina. But triple zero jeans are too large for me.
#2
10 years of my now ex ranting about his older sister. In spite of her being a flipping saint. I melted down so hard my brother in law took me offsite a few hours to get a grip/stop screaming.
#3
This one girl kept poking me so I very loudly screamed at her and slapped her. (She had been doing this for like a month and that was just too long also to other kids) Screwed me up for a week
#4
I attempted to pass a vehicle in a safe, passing area. He attempted to run me off the road. I tried again at the next attempt. He did the same. I followed him into town and had a talk with him about why. He said he was attempting to show me I was being unsafe by passing. He also physically threatened me and said I “wasn’t a woman” because I’m fat (hence why it’s ok to punch me). A—hole.
Follow Us