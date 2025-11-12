From A Lead Pencil To The Apple Pencil

by

I’ve been sketching all my life, and I was into simple black and white sketches on paper, until I came across the apple pencil for the iPad pro. I’ve been doing some digital artwork over the last two months. And I’ve been able to well adapt to the new style of putting out my imagination.

A beautiful eye! :)

Perspective pencil sketches!

Made my buddy a super soldier. B)

Standing tall! :)

For all the StarWars fans! :D

When I built a city on my iPad!

She loves colours!

A friend of mine is an RJ!

Deadpool’love for Valentine’s day.

Replacing my broken arm. Digital art and photo manipulation

Patrick Penrose
