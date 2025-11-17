Hey Pandas, If You Could Travel To Any Year With A Time Machine, Which Year Would You Choose And Why? (Closed)

You can travel back again.
#1
I would want to go to 1947 and 1948.
1947 to see how Britain left its most prized colony in a chaotic state, the partitioning of India. I want to gain perspective, and see the hardship my ancestors went through in migrating from India to Pakistan in search of a better life. It’ll really make me feel like how Mirabel could see Abuela’s perspective during the Dos Oruguitas sequence of Encanto.
1948 to see the perpetrating of the Nakba. Again, to gain perspective on how the Palestinians were driven out and massacred by the Zionist forces. Especially when people today either deny that it even happened or that is was even wrong. How very firm Israelis and Zionists today deny the entire existence of Palestinians to justify the land grab. We really are bad at learning from history.
#2
For me I think going back to 1915 to when Einstein released the Theory of Relativity would be pretty cool
#3
Nope. No time machines, thankyouverymuch. I happen to extremely dislike (one might even say hate) the concept of time travel.
#4
3001. I love history but would prefer to find out if our future world is a better place. If I could go to 3001 and see it for myself this might give me some peace.
#5
Early 2000s.
Best era.
No mobile phones.
No 4g or 5g stuff.
Just music that hits hard.
And good times.
#6
1950s. Recent enough that I won’t get killed by invaders, but still far back enough that it will be significantly different because there was no modern tech back then. It also happens to be my absolute favourite decade for fashion.
#7
2009, so i could stop myself from being born.
#8
2019.
It was the year I developed a crippling addiction to the rush of stealing.
I would do anything to go back and slap myself.
#9
Either the 50’s, 60’s, or 80’s. I don’t remember what decade it was but being able to see the Jesus Revolution would be EPIC. I even live in that area =D and, I’m kinda, just a little, obsessed with the 80s. Just a little.
#10
1960s, and hopefully i would be turned into a straight man who worked in music, but i would love to go to some original beatles concerts and also get really nice stuff for cheap [now at least] !!
#11
1986. I would have loved to see Queen Live at Wembley.
Or 1985 to see Queen perform at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium.
I was born in ‘87…
