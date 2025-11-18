People Are Sharing Just How Cold Canada Got This Winter, And Here Are 30 Chilly Pics

by

Extreme cold has hit Canada in January, including -40 °C temperatures (which, coincidentally, is also -40 °F, and if you don’t believe me, just calculate it yourself using the formula °F = °C × [9/5] + 32) in multiple regions. Accompanied by heavy snow, the weather closed down schools and caused electricity shortages, reminding everyone of nature’s might.

To show you what all of that looked like, we put together a list of photos taken during this frigid spell, and if there’s one thing that stands out, it’s the local communities’ ability to adapt and persevere in the face of even the most challenging times.

#1 It’s Cold Enough In Calgary Today That I Used A Frozen Towel As A Toboggan

Image source: BadWeatherKyle

#2 Calgary, Alberta This Morning! Hot Water Freezes Faster Than Cold Water Due To The “Mpemba Effect”!

Image source: BadWeatherKyle

#3 When Asked “How Cold Is It, Actually?” Show Them This

Image source: beauman1313

#4 My Thermometer Has Bottomed Out. Actual Temperature Is -44c

Image source: iamfromcanadaeh

#5 Just Another Day In Calgary

Image source: lhayfron

#6 Clothing Outside In Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Image source: Musicferret

#7 It’s So Cold At Arrowhead Tonight That The Refrigerator Is Keeping Drinks Warm

Image source: JoePompliano

#8 It’s This Cold In Calgary

Image source: BadWeatherKyle

#9 Saturday Omfg

Image source: VinneBabarino

#10 Looks Like I’m Going Nowhere Today

Image source: TrappedInSimulation

#11 It’s So Cold In Canada, It’s Snowing Up!

Image source: purplepoppy_eater

#12 -50c / -58f Temperatures In Alberta, Canada And The Livestock Water Heater Can’t Keep Up

Image source: milesdmorgan

#13 Does Anyone Know If It’s Cold Outside Or Something?

Image source: ——–hey——–

#14 -38 Degree Windchill In Winnipeg

Image source: BeardOfThorburn

#15 It’s So Cold The Exhaust Fumes From The Furnace Are Freezing Up

Image source: GlassturtleOG

#16 The Moisture From My Breath Froze On My Glasses

Image source: TheDonutPug

#17 The House And Vehicles Held Up Pretty Well Against The Cold Until This Morning… Literally Thought It Was A Gunshot

Image source: WheelsandWatches

#18 It’s Cold Enough In Calgary Today That I Played Frisbee With My Shirt!

Image source: BadWeatherKyle

#19 My Door Handle Froze

Image source: mineorcs42

#20 Canada-Suffering-Cold-Winter-Pics

Image source: BadWeatherKyle

#21 Emergency Power Alert

Image source: JoeRogansNipple

#22 It’s Tough Being A Min Pin During Winter In Canada

Image source: Willowpillow17

#23 Winter In Edmonton, Canada

Image source: CrispMapleLeaf

#24 It’s Pretty Cold In Calgary, Canada. -32°c!

Image source: aoisenshi

#25 In Case You’re Wondering How Cold It Is In Edmonton Lol

Image source: TheLisaEvans

#26 It’s So Cold That The Inside Of My Window Is Beginning To Freeze

Image source: Straight-Hold-4444

#27 Fast Chargers Stop Working In Yellowknife Due To Cold Weather

Image source: Monomette

#28 Extreme Cold Warning: Record Power Use Triggers Grid Alert | Spike In Ems Calls For Cold-Related Emergencies

Image source: hamer1234

#29 How Cold Is It In Canada? This Cold

Image source: EVconverter

#30 You Know It’s Winter…

Image source: stroobco

