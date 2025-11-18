People Are Sharing Just How Cold Canada Got This Winter, And Here Are 30 Chilly Pics

Extreme cold has hit Canada in January, including -40 °C temperatures (which, coincidentally, is also -40 °F, and if you don’t believe me, just calculate it yourself using the formula °F = °C × [9/5] + 32) in multiple regions. Accompanied by heavy snow, the weather closed down schools and caused electricity shortages, reminding everyone of nature’s might.
To show you what all of that looked like, we put together a list of photos taken during this frigid spell, and if there’s one thing that stands out, it’s the local communities’ ability to adapt and persevere in the face of even the most challenging times.
#1 It’s Cold Enough In Calgary Today That I Used A Frozen Towel As A Toboggan
#2 Calgary, Alberta This Morning! Hot Water Freezes Faster Than Cold Water Due To The “Mpemba Effect”!
#3 When Asked “How Cold Is It, Actually?” Show Them This
#4 My Thermometer Has Bottomed Out. Actual Temperature Is -44c
#5 Just Another Day In Calgary
#6 Clothing Outside In Calgary, Alberta, Canada
#7 It’s So Cold At Arrowhead Tonight That The Refrigerator Is Keeping Drinks Warm
#8 It’s This Cold In Calgary
#9 Saturday Omfg
#10 Looks Like I’m Going Nowhere Today
#11 It’s So Cold In Canada, It’s Snowing Up!
#12 -50c / -58f Temperatures In Alberta, Canada And The Livestock Water Heater Can’t Keep Up
#13 Does Anyone Know If It’s Cold Outside Or Something?
#14 -38 Degree Windchill In Winnipeg
#15 It’s So Cold The Exhaust Fumes From The Furnace Are Freezing Up
#16 The Moisture From My Breath Froze On My Glasses
#17 The House And Vehicles Held Up Pretty Well Against The Cold Until This Morning… Literally Thought It Was A Gunshot
#18 It’s Cold Enough In Calgary Today That I Played Frisbee With My Shirt!
#19 My Door Handle Froze
#20 Canada-Suffering-Cold-Winter-Pics
#21 Emergency Power Alert
#22 It’s Tough Being A Min Pin During Winter In Canada
#23 Winter In Edmonton, Canada
#24 It’s Pretty Cold In Calgary, Canada. -32°c!
#25 In Case You’re Wondering How Cold It Is In Edmonton Lol
#26 It’s So Cold That The Inside Of My Window Is Beginning To Freeze
#27 Fast Chargers Stop Working In Yellowknife Due To Cold Weather
#28 Extreme Cold Warning: Record Power Use Triggers Grid Alert | Spike In Ems Calls For Cold-Related Emergencies
#29 How Cold Is It In Canada? This Cold
#30 You Know It’s Winter…
