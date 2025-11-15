35 Of The Funniest Tweets About Being A Parent To Twins

Prepare yourselves for a hilarious helping of double trouble, dear Pandas! What can we say, twins are absolutely awesome. They make life way more fun not only because of their witty interactions with each other but also because they give parents a lot of opportunities to share their humorous insights on social media.

To show you what we mean, the bamboo-munching team here at Bored Panda has traveled all over the internet to find the funniest and most relatable twin parenting tweets for you to enjoy. Scroll down, upvote your fave tweets, and let us know which ones you loved the most and why.

Raising twins comes with its own unique challenges. For one, there’s the simple practical fact that you have twice as many mouths to feed, diapers to change, and college funds to start. However, that’s not all.

#1

Image source: DadisGrumpy

#2

Image source: twisteddoodles

#3

Image source: TheAndrewNadeau

#4

Image source: anne_theriault

#5

Image source: AlwaysSunnyinOH

#6

Image source: cakevans

#7

Image source: LindaInDisguise

#8

Image source: MumInBits

#9

Image source: JohnLauner

#10

Image source: 3sunzzz

#11

Image source: cakevans

#12

Image source: FatherWithTwins

#13

Image source: MumInBits

#14

Image source: shannx9

#15

Image source: MumInBits

#16

Image source: TheAndrewNadeau

#17

Image source: HousewifeOfHell

#18

Image source: mat_johnson

#19

Image source: FatherWithTwins

#20

Image source: TwinzerDad

#21

Image source: FatherWithTwins

#22

Image source: MacgyveringM22

#23

Image source: cakevans

#24

Image source: steveolivas

#25

Image source: HousewifeOfHell

#26

Image source: twisteddoodles

#27

Image source: mamabirddiaries

#28

Image source: BarkyBoogz

#29

Image source: FatherWithTwins

#30

Image source: mizpahka

#31

Image source: HousewifeOfHell

#32

Image source: HousewifeOfHell

#33

Image source: NicoleLeighShaw

#34

Image source: FatherWithTwins

#35

Image source: conz

