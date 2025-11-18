Hey Pandas, What Are Some Random Thoughts You’d Like To Share? (Closed)

Random musing, complaints, late night thoughts…
I did the math myself but it may be off. I calculated that the amount of pizzas you’d need to be equal to the mass of Venus is approximately 1622.333*10^23 pizzas. You’re welcome
at one point you were the youngest person in the entire world
I think windshield wipers should do better and last longer.
I wish my dog could talk.
finding the cure for cancer would bankrupt America
Does it ever blow your mind that there are so many people out there. Like someone else cud be thinking the exact same thing as you. You probably do have if a doppelganger if not multiple. But because of the amount of people it is so hard to actually come across them. It amazing you know the people you know. Because more people will not know you then the ones that will.
The only thing separating religion from superstition is taxes.
I had to do a lotta math for something im writing:
-if the plot takes place in 1920, and the character is then 480, then he was born in 1440
-the first time he, and two other people (ages 200 and 133) would all be alive, and the 133 year old is at least 21, it would be around 1808
-the 480 year old woud be 368 in 1808,
– if he had kids when he was 19, and the average age of childbirthing in his family was 20, then in 1808, he would have around 17 generations of descendants..
I figured out that my company paid me about 6 dollars and 15 cents to go poop today. Time well spent if you ask me.
Why isn’t it socially exeptable to rip cans in half with your bare hands? It’s so fun
A late night thought that’s kinda deep. I believe that there three to five versions of yourself. A young child, your present self and a wise old person. And either or both someone who you are afraid to become in the future, and someone you were afraid to be in the past. If you combine all, then youve fully unlocked everything
I would like to know how people on here are able to format their answers. Even with shift and space it is still a run on paragraph. Tell me your magic!
Driving is a kind of mass madness.
For instance, I regularly drive through a short pass in some Portland, Oregon hills. It’s windy and narrow for a freeway, so the posted speed limit is 50mph (about 80kph). 95% of the people driving through it go 60-70mph, and the remaining 5% drive from 70 to as close to the speed of light as they can get. Unsurprisingly, accidents are common here.
So, as a whole, we—line cooks, podiatrists, IT techs, insurance salespeople, birthday party clowns, or what ever unqualified rubes are on the road that night—have all decided that the engineers who built that road and the safety officials who have helpfully posted signs telling you what they, as experts in their field, believe is the safest upper speed limit to travel on that road, in good weather conditions (!), are full of s*** and should be ignored. Doesn’t that seem a little crazy?
Like, fewer people will *die* or be injured, and traffic will actually flow *more* smoothly, if you travel at the posted speed and don’t tailgate, but instead it’s, “F*** you, the game starts at 7 and I still gotta pick up takeout and beer on the way home in my 3,000lb wheeled battering ram. Get the f*** outta my way!”
How is that not utterly insane?
why art people so upset and surprised when the government has secrets.
OFF COURSE they have all those secret files about weird s**t and stuff…duhh 🙄 people seem to think they have the right to know everything about others.
don’t know who said it but:” a person is smart, the people are stupid ” is so true
