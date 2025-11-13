Hilarious Short About A Girl Who Accidentally Wrote A Letter To Satan Instead Of Santa

Funny spelling mistakes might produce a giggle, but this girl’s terrible grammar “changed the very face of Christmas.” Ok, it’s not that bad, she just misplaced a letter, but that was enough to send her letter to Satan instead of Santa. And let’s just say that he took it pretty seriously.
Created by Anomaly London, Dear Satan is one of the more inappropriate animated shorts about the holiday season you can expect. But it’s still abundant with the Christmas spirit. Probably due to Sir Patrick Stewart’s awesome narration.
“Patrick Stewart has the right kind of gravitas for the film,” Craig Ainsley, the writer of Dear Satan and Creative Director at Anomaly London told Bored Panda. “He sounds like a kindly uncle reading you a story by the fireplace, but he also has a wicked sense of humour.”
“I don’t know why viewers relate to Satan so much,” Ainsley added. “Maybe people like him because he’s meant to be this all-powerful evil beast, but he’s just a flawed idiot like the rest of us.”
Watch the full video
(h/t laughingsquid)
Many (including Satan himself) were eager to share their thoughts on the animation
Follow Us