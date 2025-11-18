Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Aesthetic? (Closed)

by

What’s your favorite aesthetic?

#1

Either fairy grunge or dark academia

#2

I love anything purple.

#3

I kinda love a mix between these three aesthetics,

Old Money X Dark Academia X Royalcore

#4

I know it’s weirdly specific… but that 1970’s punk scene, with plenty of leather jackets and spiky hair :) (not especially to wear that type of clothes, more like I find it strangely aesthetically appealing. I like the music too)

#5

Black lights (UV lights), black light paints and glow in the dark paints!

Patrick Penrose
