39 Women Partake In The “It Gets Worse With Every Frame” Trend To Show Reality

We all know that social media isn’t real, but that doesn’t stop our brains from buying into the charade from time to time. If you see a photo of a gorgeous, airbrushed woman, you might forget that she’s definitely applied filters and chosen the most flattering image of herself that she could find.

We have to remember that our online personas are curated, and the vast majority of people are trying to make themselves appear as beautiful, successful and happy as possible. So to give netizens a reality check, Sarah New started a trend on TikTok where she encouraged women to show their bare faces without any makeup or editing. And, spoiler alert, they look just as stunning without all of the glitz and glam. Enjoy scrolling through these reminders of what real faces look like, and be sure to upvote the images that you’d like to see more of on social media!

#1

Image source: runscay

#2

Image source: natashajanewood

#3

Image source: chloelouiseroberts

#4

Image source: sarahnewsfx

#5

Image source: ___mervey

#6

Image source: dianaguche

#7

Image source: minazibayi

#8

Image source: amandarozze

#9

Image source: annamxlv

#10

Image source: frenchxu

#11

Image source: hollzers14

#12

Image source: natviolette

#13

Image source: charlottelooks

#14

Image source: hanna.curls

#15

Image source: vampirshkaa

#16

Image source: aliciabreuer

#17

Image source: byhazelj

#18

Image source: d.idooooooo

#19

Image source: asmrnatta

#20

Image source: dominiqueallison

#21

Image source: yavannadon

#22

Image source: nazukkkkki

#23

Image source: stacii__x

#24

Image source: siddi_felix

#25

Image source: _abbeywright

#26

Image source: miaweb7new

#27

Image source: karinabieza

#28

Image source: ilaria8999

#29

Image source: missjollene

#30

Image source: shirabeautyandbeyond

#31

Image source: megssfx

#32

Image source: ririyoungriri

#33

Image source: munas_archives

#34

Image source: olimpia_tudor

#35

Image source: mythicforestfairy

#36

Image source: marycervicato

#37

Image source: cristina.aneta

#38

Image source: cherriecx

#39

Image source: innasyamackenzie

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
