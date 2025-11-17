Hey Pandas, What Is A Truism You Wish To Share?

Share a bit of knowledge that you believe to be absolutely true, but that still needs to be said out loud to get closer to full realization.
#1
We need to ban automatic weapons — I’m okay with bow and arrow.
We need to change the economy so there will be less homeless.– the more homeless means less spending in the economy and company profits will go down, more people losing their jobs
We have too many drug addicts that became addicted when they KNEW they would become addicted yet did it anyway. now begging and stealing. This one is your zombie apocalypse.
These are way more important than the distractions of political finger pointing for trivial things.
#2
Something that I think people need a little help realizing:
Nothing is purely good and right or wrong and evil. There are varying degrees of both qualities in everything. One does not exist without the other.
Now, what application of this principle am I going after?
The best advice and moral guidance can come from any source. Just because someone or something was wrong before, or you didn’t agree with it before, doesn’t mean that whatever will be told or advised by that thing or person will always be wrong or disagreeable. Similarly, just because someone or something was right before, or you agree with it, doesn’t mean that it will always be good or agreeable.
Sometimes, people discount the good that someone or something calls towards based on what they may have said in the past, or people ignore the bad that someone or something calls towards based on what they said in the past.
#3
I’ll go first. Hatred has become obsolete. It is debatable as to whether it ever served a good purpose, but in our modern era, it is simply unnecessary. If you are currently hating anyone, it is time to seriously consider what’s behind it, and work on letting that sh*t go.
