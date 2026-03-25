This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

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We’ve previously featured the mind-bending work of Italian artist Luca Luce on Bored Panda, and his surreal optical illusions are still just as impressive. What looks like a digital effect at first glance is actually created entirely by hand, using makeup, paint, and an extraordinary understanding of perspective. By transforming human heads into three-dimensional canvases, Luce creates striking illusions that seem to open, distort, or completely reshape the face depending on the viewing angle.

What makes his art so fascinating is not just the technical precision but the imagination behind each piece. From geometric disruptions to strange hidden scenes, his creations turn the human face into a surface for visual storytelling that feels both creative and slightly unsettling.

Scroll down to explore some of Luca Luce’s most captivating works, and be sure to vote for the ones that impressed you the most.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | tiktok.com

#1

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#2

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#3

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#4

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#5

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#6

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#7

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#8

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#9

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#10

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#11

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#12

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#13

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#14

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#15

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#16

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#17

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#18

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#19

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#20

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#21

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#22

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#23

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#24

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#25

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

#26

This Italian Artist Turns His Face Into Jaw-Dropping 3D Optical Illusions (26 New Pics)

Image source: lucaluceart

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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