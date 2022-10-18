Joshua Jackson and His Wife Seem Just Fine Despite Troubled Marriage Rumors

Joshua Jackson became a household name in the 90s. He starred as the hopelessly in love Pacey on the hit show Dawson’s Creek following his childhood career as one of the lead characters in The Mighty Ducks franchise, and it all went crazy from there. He was a teenage heartthrob, and he had it all figured out. His character did not have it all figured out, but he did. He’d continue to become more and more famous, picking up roles that showcased his talent and his abilities, and he would date some of Hollywood’s hottest women.
Joshua Jackson was Katie Holmes’ first love – they dated for two full years while filming Dawson’s Creek. He spent ten years dating the beautiful Diane Kruger, and he got married in 2019. His lovely wife is Jodie Turner-Smith. They met in 2018, married in 2019, and welcomed their baby in 2020. While 2021 was a quiet year for them, it seems 2022 is the year bringing divorce rumors. What’s going on in Joshua Jackson’s life? We have some details about his romance you might not already know.
Instagram Official?
We don’t like to speculate, but that doesn’t stop the rest of the world from doing just that. In mid-September 2022, someone noticed that the couple no longer followed one another on the Instagram platform. Meaning Joshua Jackson stopped following his wife and vice versa. Naturally, the internet detectives of the world decided this meant the two were divorcing.
Joshua Jackson’s Wife Asked Him to Get Married
Traditionally, a man buys an engagement ring, plans a proposal, and nervously gets down on one knee to propose. In Joshua Jackson’s love story, however, this is not the case. His love wife, Jodie, made the proposal, and she ensured their love story was anything but traditional. “She asked me. Yeah, on New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her,” said Joshua Jackson of his 2018 engagement. In fact, he then went on to call it the ‘best choice’ he’s ever made, which is precisely how a man should feel about getting engaged and married to the love of his life.
Welcoming Their Darling Daughter
When the couple married in late 2019 – a year after they got engaged – they were already expecting their first baby. Joshua Jackson’s daughter, Janie, was born in April 2020, and she is a doll. At the tender age of only two, she’s learning to become more individual and opinionated, and her parents love it. Their favorite thing to do is have a conversation with her now that she is capable of carrying one on, and they are both so vocal about what a great time they are having with their daughter.
Is There Really Trouble in Paradise?
It would seem there is nothing going on. While some might find it strange that the couple unfollowed one another on social media, they were re-following one another in less than 24 hours. There are numerous reasons for the unfollowing, too. Perhaps they had their team going over followers and blocking and removing those who seemed to have questionable accounts. When you’re working on something like that, it’s easy to remove a follower or unfollow someone on a list accidentally. Maybe it was a site issue. Maybe it was something else entirely. Perhaps they decided to do it on purpose to see how long it would take fans to notice they were not following one another. We don’t know.
However, it seems that all is well with the couple. The day before fans noticed the two were not following one another, Joshua Jackson spoke of his lovely wife to E! News. “She is undeniably one of the most beautiful women on the planet. And she always smashes it when she’s on the red carpet. That is truly a wonder to behold. But I will tell you, that there is nothing like waking up in the morning, opening my eyes and seeing her face in the morning,” he said in the interview. That doesn’t sound like a husband who is in a bad place with his wife.
These two seem like they are doing just fine, and the world might want to leave it at that. The world loves a story, but that doesn’t mean every bit of information couch detectives picks up on is one. Until they say it themselves, we are going to assume their marriage is just fine, they are happier than ever, and raising their daughter is their priority.