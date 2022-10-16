Sofia Loren’s Memoir Reflects on A Life She Loved

Sofia Loren is the kind of timeless beauty the world adores. Born on September 20, 1934, in Rome, Italy, she went on to become a famous actress in Italy and then the world. When she released her 2014 memoir, the entire world picked it up, hoping that she would drop some bombs, share some salacious gossip, and enthrall us with so many juicy stories. However, she is a class act through and through, and she did not share too much. She did share her life story – and it is a good one – but it’s not salacious in the least. She shares her life of love, laughter, and ups and downs, and it’s worth the read. However, here’s what we learned about the timeless beauty.
She Keeps a Diary
Sofia Loren keeps a diary. She keeps it with her deepest, darkest, and most salacious secrets inside. But she doesn’t share it. In fact, she says in her memoir titled ‘Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow: My Life’ that she burns her diaries on an annual basis.
She doesn’t hold on to them and keeps them for the future. She uses them, she gets out what she needs to get out, and she burns them. Her secrets will go with her unless she is gone before she has a chance to burn her latest diaries, but that’s all. She’s not someone who is willing to share too much.
Her Book is Refreshing
Sofia Loren is pure class inside and out. She uses her time in her book wisely to share the beautiful things that her life was all about. Rather than using it to tell the deepest secrets of her life, she shares the most beautiful moments. She’s sharing what she wants to remember, and she’s sharing what makes people feel good.
It is almost refreshing to read about the thing she was so thankful for and grateful for in her life rather than a book filled with bitterness and telling all information. She is not sharing anything earth-shattering, but she will make you feel good. She’s a woman of gratitude and appreciation, and it shines through.
Her Childhood was Difficult
She was born to a man who seduced her mother. He told her he was in the movie business. He said all the right things but ultimately abandoned her mother with a newborn. She didn’t have anything to her name, and she was forced to flee home to her parents.
Her mother was terrified that her own parents would be so disappointed in their daughter having an illegitimate baby that they would not accept her, but it was the total opposite. Her parents welcomed her and baby Sofia with welcome arms.
Her family did not have much, but they kept her safe. She grew up feeling like she did not belong, though. Her own mother was an absolute beauty, and she said she was not. She was not beautiful as a child – but that would change as an adult. She lived through it Italian wars, and she had a difficult childhood, but she overcame that.
It was rumored that her mother worked in the sex trade to make ends meet during World War II, but Sofia Loren never addressed those rumors. By the time she was 15, she had grown into her body, and her beauty had found her.
Becoming Beautiful
When Sofia Loren began to blossom at 15, she began to receive the attention she never thought possible. The boys loved her. Men loved her. Her mother saw the opportunity she had missed in her life. She saw a chance to make her daughter a star, and she did just that.
First, it was a beauty pageant. Then it was a trip to Rome. At the age of 16, Sofia Loren was discovered by Carlo Ponti. If you don’t know the name, just know he was one of the biggest names in Italian cinema.
She was made into a star, and she also willingly engaged in a relationship with Ponti. He was 23 years older than her, and he was definitely married. However, she was missing a father, he was a father figure to her, and she did what she felt she needed to do.
The Story of Her True Love
When her boyfriend/agent brought her to America to become an American film star, Cary Grant – the world’s biggest star at that point – did not want to work with her. He flat refused. That is until he met her face to face. He fell hard for her, and he begged Sofia Loren to be his wife.
By the time she was 23, however, she was married to her much older (and previously married) Carlo Ponti. They wed in 1957. It was annulled in 1962. They remarried in 1966, and they remained married until he died in 2007 at the age of 94.
Technically, he was still married to his wife when they got married in Mexico ‘by proxy’ which is why their marriage was annulled. He was accused of bigamy and needed to fix that. However, they were still very much together until he was able to divorce his first wife. Together, they had two sons. She has two daughters-in-law and four grandchildren to this day.
It’s easy to see why Sofia Loren is happy with her life. She lived a good one. She married a man she loved. She did what she wanted. She raised two kids and has a beautiful family to show for it. She was with the man she loved for 57 years. She has very little to complain about, and she knows this.