Hidden Parallel Worlds Of Everyday Puddles Captured With My Smartphone

by

My name is Guido Gutierrez Ruiz and I love sharing my 100% smartphone pictures with the world. Most people see everyday puddles just as what they are, puddles. However, I like to take out my smartphone and put my camera lens as close as I can get to the puddle and capture its parallel world.

In previous posts here and here, I have shared with all of you Bored Pandas some of my puddle pictures, but in this post I would like to demonstrate how cool a different perspective can be. I have merged a picture of how you would see an everyday puddle along with a picture of its hidden parallel world that you would see if you were to change your perspective.

Looking at the world differently can be rewarding and magical, all you have to do is change your perspective. You are all invited to take a look at my Instagram account and see more of my work!

More info: Instagram

Palace Of Cibeles, Madrid, Spain

Royal Opera, Madrid, Spain

Royal Opera, Madrid, Spain

Palace Of Cibeles, Madrid, Spain

Palace Of Cibeles, Madrid, Spain

Royal Palace Of Spain, Madrid, Spain

Royal Palace Of Spain, Madrid, Spain

Streets Of Seville, Spain

Streets Of Seville, Spain

Cathedral Of Almudena, Madrid, Spain

Cathedral Of Almudena, Madrid, Spain

Royal Palace Of Spain, Madrid, Spain

Royal Palace Of Spain, Madrid, Spain

Royal Palace Of Spain, Madrid, Spain

Royal Palace Of Spain, Madrid, Spain

Royal Palace Of Spain, Madrid, Spain

Royal Palace Of Spain, Madrid, Spain

Streets Of Sevilla, Spain

Streets Of Sevilla, Spain

Streets Of Seville, Spain

Streets Of Seville, Spain

Royal Palace Of Spain, Madrid, Spain

Royal Palace Of Spain, Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain

Palace Hotel, Madrid, Spain

Palace Hotel, Madrid, Spain

Patrick Penrose

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
