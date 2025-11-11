Hidden Parallel Worlds Of Everyday Puddles Captured With My Smartphone

My name is Guido Gutierrez Ruiz and I love sharing my 100% smartphone pictures with the world. Most people see everyday puddles just as what they are, puddles. However, I like to take out my smartphone and put my camera lens as close as I can get to the puddle and capture its parallel world.
In previous posts here and here, I have shared with all of you Bored Pandas some of my puddle pictures, but in this post I would like to demonstrate how cool a different perspective can be. I have merged a picture of how you would see an everyday puddle along with a picture of its hidden parallel world that you would see if you were to change your perspective.
Looking at the world differently can be rewarding and magical, all you have to do is change your perspective. You are all invited to take a look at my Instagram account and see more of my work!
More info: Instagram
Palace Of Cibeles, Madrid, Spain
Royal Opera, Madrid, Spain
Palace Of Cibeles, Madrid, Spain
Royal Palace Of Spain, Madrid, Spain
Streets Of Seville, Spain
Cathedral Of Almudena, Madrid, Spain
Royal Palace Of Spain, Madrid, Spain
Royal Palace Of Spain, Madrid, Spain
Royal Palace Of Spain, Madrid, Spain
Streets Of Sevilla, Spain
Streets Of Seville, Spain
Royal Palace Of Spain, Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Palace Hotel, Madrid, Spain
