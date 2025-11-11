Drone Photos Reveal The Incredible Density Of High-Rises In Hong Kong

Navigating the streets of Hong Kong city can be a challenging experience, not least because the beautiful city ranks as one of the world’s most densely populated. But photographer Andy Yeung has come up with a unique and mesmerizing way to photograph this amazingly busy metropolis by using drone photography.
‘I wanted to use a special angle to show how people can live in the world’s most densely populated city,’ says Yeung, who spent two months photographing the city from a bird’s eye view as part of his Urban Jungle photo series. And he certainly has come up with something special in these remarkable aerial views of Hong Kong’s Sheung Wan, Wan Chai, and Sham Shui Po districts.
Hong Kong’s city skyline is adorned by more buildings taller than 500 feet (150m) than any other city. It also has a population of over seven million people who live in an area of little over 400 square miles. That’s over 17,000 people per square mile! Still, while it might be a little crowded, no other place comes close to replicating Hong Kong’s irresistible charm. Click here for more stunning pictures of this amazing city.
More info: Andy Yeung | Facebook (h/t: PetaPixel)
