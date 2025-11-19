50 Culture Clashes People Were Totally Unprepared For

Traveling to a new country isn’t just about sightseeing and trying new foods, it also means stepping into a whole new way of life. And sometimes, that step comes with a twist you never saw coming.
Whether it’s realizing tipping just isn’t a thing, being handed dinner at 5 PM sharp, or that awkward moment you learn the toilet paper goes in the bin, not the bowl—culture shock has a hilarious (and humbling) way of shaking up everything you thought was “normal.”
In this post, we’ve rounded up real stories people have shared about the most surprising and eye-opening cultural differences they’ve encountered abroad. Keep reading to find out which of these shocks might catch you off guard, too!
#1
American currently in Tokyo (17th country travele) and it’s the most insanely efficient, logical, and beautifully chaotic city I’ve ever been to. Things just make sense. Stickers on chip and bread packages to reseal them if you don’t finish them, no one locks their bikes in the neighborhoods, no trashcans around on sidewalks because you just take your trash with you, toilet tank has a sink so you can wash hands while it fills toilet and flushes, and amazing public transportation. Just a couple of examples of an extremely organized society.
Image source: Odd-Hippo2890, Jezael Melgoza/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#2
Probably the homelessness in America.
I was not prepared for the sheer number of beggars and people camped on sidewalks and parks in a US state capital. It was dystopian.
Image source: anon, Levi Meir Clancy/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#3
Kuala Lumpur. I thought London was multicultural but the huge amounts of cultures, racial and religious communities, and historical context behind those communities in KL were mind blowing. There’s a mix of South Indian, Chinese, Middle Eastern, British and Portuguese influence there.
Image source: madzuk, Kah Hay Chee/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#4
Coming back to the US was hard for me. I lived on a tiny island for almost 5 years, where everyone was nice and friendly. Everything was slow and laid back. Moving back to California was hard! It’s so loud, so many people yelling and driving! The stores are so large and bright and loud! And ALL THE PEOPLE! It was overwhelming! Took a while before I felt comfortable again. Still miss the quiet and the kindness. I also miss the FRESH FRUIT AND FOOD!! 🤣.
Image source: Rose_Christmas_Tree, mlkntlg/Envato (not the actual photo)
#5
Canadian here: that Kiwis dont always wear shoes when out and about. Nearly died the first time I saw people barefoot in the grocery store, the bank, or walking along Ponsonby in Auckland. The movie theatre even had signs saying shoes were required 😂.
Image source: w4nderlusty, towfiqu98/Envato (not the actual photo)
#6
I was 19 and dumb. Finding a cockroach in my 5 star hotel in India. Freaking out and reporting it to the front desk and they’re like “so what?”
Then having my roommates from Florida tell me cockroaches are common even in expensive establishments in Florida. I’m from the north and buildings here are condemned for having cockroaches.
Image source: serenitybyjan199, anankkml/Envato (not the actual photo)
#7
I remember being 18 in on the beach in Italy with some other American friends. We had been there several hours, and I noticed a girl who was topless. I actually had forgotten that European beaches were commonly topless so I asked one of the older people that was with us, and he told me to be quiet and walk down the beach with him.
What he was showing me was that when we weren’t talking people didn’t recognize us as Americans but as soon as we opened our mouth, many of the women around us started putting their tops back on.
Made me realize pretty quickly, how being an American was perceived by the Italians.
Image source: anon, cheyenne wang/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#8
That it is acceptable it is for people in Thailand (and other surrounding countries) to blatantly tell you you’re fat lol. It’s not taboo there to point out the obvious, so the first time it happened to me, I was shocked and embarrassed. But after living there for almost a year, I realized it’s perfectly acceptable in their culture to say things like this!
Image source: neckbeardsghost, FoToArtist_1/Envato (not the actual photo)
#9
China and how dirty some people can be in public. Hopefully things have changed since 2013 but my first night in Guangzhou, I saw a grown woman walk up to a tree on the sidewalk, drop her pants and urinate on it right outside of the restaurant I was eating at.
Few days later, I’m on a 18 hour train ride to Guilin and a man in the corner of my train car spent most of the trip throwing his finished cigarettes/beers and spitting all over the floor. The grossest thing about this was that he didn’t have a seat and would just put newspaper over his mess to sit down in that area.
Then at the Forbidden City, I saw a mother pull her sons pants down in the middle of the main courtyard and instructed him to go #2. When finished, they just left the mess.
These incidents and the seemingly constant littering/spitting from others out in public really turned me off to China. Sadly, I haven’t and probably never will return there because of it.
Image source: Stanski87, Woody Yan/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#10
Im from Brazil and here our plumber systems are quite s****y (pun intended), so toilet paper must be discarded in the bin in order to avoid clogging, but in Scotland the signs were to discard the paper in the toilet, not the bin, that was so bonkers to me that I even took a photo of the sign to show my friends back home.
Image source: Thatonebasicchick, Janelle Hiroshige/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#11
I love Spain. Love it! But the hours here are quite different than other countries: let’s talk meals: You wake up and have a little something. You go to work (say, 9:30?) and at 11:00-11:30 you have almuerzo – maybe a croissant and a caña (small beer). At 2:00pm (14:00) you go to Lunch. Now THIS is the big meal of the day – probably with friends, maybe with Mom – but it lasts until 4:00om/5:00pm (16:00-17:00). Back to work until, say, 8pm (20:00). You stop by a bar (tapas) or you go home. Either way, you’re not gonna eat dinner until 9:30-10:00 (21:30-22:00). Oh, and your children are on the same schedule. The restaurants don’t even open until 8:30 (20:30) at the earliest. Now, you gotta admit, that’s a different schedule. But not to Spaniards!
Image source: UserJH4202, Henrique Ferreira/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#12
Honestly my favorite is the use of kitchen scissors in Korea. Kitchen scissors are on the table with nearly every meal. When I taught there I’d ask students to list kitchen items as a warm up sometimes and scissors was always the first one mentioned. A lot of Korean food is shared and cooked at the table. So they’ll always put kitchen scissors and tongs on the table and someone at the table will volunteer to cut the food up.
Image source: marabou22, Studio_OMG/Envato (not the actual photo)
#13
Being stopped and photographed in China.
I’m a 6 ft white guy lol.
Image source: lightlysalted6873, Pablo Merchán Montes/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14
In Italy you cannot get a tram or bus ticket in the tram or bus. You instead have to buy it from a tabachi shop. OMG half of our time was spent in only looking for tabachi shops. And no bus driver would ever even look at us if we enquired about anything and would not answer at all. First we thought its racist rowards us as Indians and then realized they do this to all the tourists including white people.
Image source: strong-4, Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)
#15
In Egypt it was the lack of a queue. Instead of a tidy line to purchase tickets or anything, people just crowd up. They are not necessarily rude about it. It’s just that until you figure out how to jump in , you’ll never get a ticket.
Image source: Dreamerbee, julian obejas/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#16
That smiling at strangers is very American haha. I have an epic RBF so when I make eye contact with strangers I smile. Apparently this is very American, as I’ve been told in multiple countries.
Image source: FrenchFryNotFrench, Vicky Hladynets/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#17
S******g in the street. Tamil Nadu, India. Next to a massive sign that said DO NOT S**T IN THE STREET.
Image source: Jazzlike_Rabbit_3433, crshelare/Envato (not the actual photo)
#18
I rented a room in Rekyjavik, Iceland and it was quite inexpensive. Later on, I figured that out it’s cheap because it doesn’t have shower.
I ended up taking showers in a public swimming pool naked with 10 more people where you can completely see everyone since there were no walls between the showers. It was mixed-gender also.
Image source: levendis404, Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#19
In Hungary I got off the tram once along with a young girl I presume was around 11 or 12, (had a little cartoon themed backpack and everything.) As soon as we stepped off, she lit up a cigarette. I almost tripped over myself. It was not the last time I’d see a child smoking there.
Image source: dayison2, Anastasia Voronina/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#20
Going to the gym in Austria and it’s all open showers, even in gyms built very recently.
Image source: bephana, Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#21
I was once in a dark alleyway in Tokyo. It was my first time in Japan. Two older men with messy hair and leather jackets were being loud and carrying on. I was hanging around so I watched them for a while and before they parted ways, the men bowed deeply to each other. It was then I realized how important bowing was to the Japanese people.
Image source: takeyoufergranite, YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)
#22
In Britain, buying a bottled beer and just walking down the street with it.
I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was going to get in trouble for it :)
Image source: rapiertwit, Eeshan Garg/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#23
In Switzerland cars stopped many meters before the pedestrian crossing when they saw me even if I wasn’t actively crossing the road yet. As an Italian I was SHOCKED lmao
Oh, and also: people greeting the bus driver when getting on and off in Scotland. In Italy we have signs that say “don’t speak to the driver” and they mostly ignore you so they wouldn’t even answer. Sometimes they pretend you don’t exist if someone dares to ask for directions (like: “excuse me does this bus go x and y” kind of questions)
Image source: larevenante, Aleksandar Kyng/unsplash (not the actual photo)
#24
In Indonesia it was common to see a family of 4 with no helmets all riding on a single scooter.
Image source: spreid_, Yannis H/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#25
Istanbul is a true culture shock. It feels like being in Rome and Cairo at the same time. So many cultures come together here. Some districts are quite religious, with numerous Islamic symbols and prayer calls, while other districts are full of youth celebrating and having fun, just like anywhere else in an European major city. It’s a city where it truly feels like you have arrived at the border of Europe.
Also how in Istanbul you will see photos of Atatürk everywhere.
Image source: [deleted], Engin Yapici/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#26
There is an incredibly straight road across Santa Cruz, Galapagos, and every driver on the road wants to be first in line. It’s a constant dance of passing and being passed at high speed, and then everyone arrives at the same time.
Image source: Bonny-Mcmurray, Masson-Simon/Envato (not the actual photo)
#27
First time in Germany it was a shock to me that on Sunday everything is closed. We arrived early in the morning and had to wait until 9 am for the bakery to open. It was the only shop that was open on Sunday
Image source: Accurate_Abies4678, Ansgar Scheffold/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#28
Vietnam and the organized chaos of crossing the road with hundreds of motorbikes whizzing by was wild to experience.
Japan and how clean everything is. The roads, streets, subways, public bathrooms, restaurants, etc were always so immaculate.
Image source: Stanski87, Tran Phu/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#29
Born and raised in Finland, interrailed around southern Europe for a month last summer.
How people approach eating in Italy was by far the biggest culture shock for me. Premade meals and sandwiches in supermarkets? Non-existent. Woke up late and want to have lunch at 15:00? Everything is closed until 19, sorry boo. EVEN IN ROME.
Image source: escaperexcavator, Ben Lei/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#30
I think it’s a toilet under shower head in Hong Kong small hotels or hostels. You have a big tiled room just for sitting on the low stool and washing yourself from a washbowl, and then there’s a toilet-shower combo in the corner for rinsing. First time I wasn’t ready for forever wet toilet seat.
Image source: lil_rt, FlyingToaster (not the actual photo)
#31
This one is minor but I went to the cinemas in Thailand a couple times and before the movie starts, they have a pledge-like ceremony for their King for which you’ve gotta stand for. Kind of like a national anthem in the cinemas.
Image source: Shantzforthewin, wosunan/Envato (not the actual photo)
#32
Going to the US for the first time as a kid. I went to get a soda in a random fast food restaurant. To my surprise the “small” soda that I ordered end up being a cardboard cup the size of my head, big enough to require both of my hands to carry it.
Image source: carlosvieri1, towfiqu98/Envato (not the actual photo)
#33
In Iceland they sit outside in freezing temperatures and eat ice cream
Image source: SunnyBanana276
#34
I was 19 and on a short exchange in France. The mother asked if we wanted milk, in the morning. I expected a glass of cold milk, but got warm milk in a bowl. I was so confused.
Image source: Sagaincolours
#35
This one was when I was a kid in Europe for the first time with my family. What shocked me was that restaurants in Italy can do a service charge per person. Being from Canada, I had never heard of this before.
It was only around €2 per person, but this was on top of our meal and tip. I even heard through another family member that when they had gone to Italy to another restaurant, they had the service charge, but extra, depending on where you sat (the closer to the water, the more it costs).
Image source: the_greek_italian, Marialaura Gionfriddo/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#36
One fun culture shock memory is the kissy faces you use in Myanmar to get someone’s attention. Everyone is sitting around blowing loud kisses at the waiters, haha.
Image source: BuleRendang
#37
Swede in Czech Republic, Prague. Toilet in one room and shower/sink etc in another room across the apartment. Bizzare as a swede
Image source: GardenStraight9468, Lazar Gugleta/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#38
Living in the US for now and from Brazil:
1) Safety. I don’t have to worry about going out on the street at night, robbery (well, not worry too much), I can safely walk around with my phone in hand, not be paranoid about taking my computer on a coffee shop;
2) Dating scene. Americans are soo slow when compared to South Americans and I always get mixed feeling. Also it feels like I am being interviewed on the first date.
4) Rain drainage. Non existent in the US. A drizzle leaves the place in shambles – you got mudslides, river overflowing, highways closed. We also got that in Brazil, but it takes waaaaaay more rain.
5) Friendliness. I find Americans super cold compared to Brazilians, and they don’t seem to be very interested in anybody’s life beside a their own.
6) News. In Brazil our news cover the entire world (what is happening in Brazil, US, Europe, Middle East, Asia, Africa). In the US? The US – sometimes there’s nothing to show so they put some rescue or something of the like.
With all that said: I feel much safer here than in Brazil, but it is certainly different.
Image source: barleia, Rezaul Karim/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#39
Being obligated to carry firearms in and around Longyearbyen, Svalbard (Norway).
And in hotels and bars in the area, there are signs telling you that “unfortunately” you can’t bring your guns inside to places where they serve alcohol, and that you’re reminded to leave your gun(s) in the designated locker by the entrance.
Nowhere else have I ever experienced it to be presumed that people in general could be carrying guns in the first place.
Definitely gave the whole town a certain “wild west” vibe.
Image source: Randomswedishdude
#40
Being asked if I want to add a tip when paying by card in Europe. I know they’re hustling me because they think I’m American, but it’s annoying after hearing Europeans always say how stupid tipping is.
Image source: saruyamasan, Blake Wisz/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#41
The upper floor apartment I stayed at in Copenhagen had no curtains, including the bedroom. Not sure how I was supposed to get changed, other than with the lights off. Other apartments can see in, but I think the etiquette is that no one looks?
Image source: Cephlapodian
#42
Italy-it seemed like every toilet has a different flushing mechanism.
Image source: [deleted], Clay Banks/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#43
Traveling with a male friend ( saw him as brother and wanted to make his last time on earth fun) while being engaged and my fiancé being home, both UK and NL had big problem with this.
The way people view disabled people, like as soon as you are wheelchair it also means you mentally retarded, even if just a broken spine, apparently we need legs to think and should be shown pity or Downs people are seen as children until they die, that as Swede is so weird to me.
Image source: CakePhool
#44
I guess the first time I got to a bicycle-heavy city. Coming from a country that is very low on using a bicycle as a mode of transport, especially back then, I was shocked at how fast they were moving, how I had to get out of their way. Needless to say I got honked at a lot before I got my bearings.
Image source: benni_mccarthy, Noralí Nayla/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#45
Drive through banks in America.
Image source: No_pajamas_7, Marcus Lenk/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#46
France: alcohol served during lunch at work, they took the half full bottles of wine back to their desk
Image source: joepierson123
#47
For me it was a reverse culture shock.
Getting off a bus in Istanbul after being in India for a while and having to remember that the cars were not expecting me to step off the pavement.
Image source: SpinneyWitch
#48
No time to pack groceries in german supermarket also beer being cheaper than water.
Image source: [deleted]
#49
Alcoholic beverages are sold in special state-owned stores in Scandinavia. In supermarkets you’ll find only weak versions of beer and wine. Also, in Norway, even those weak beverages are not sold after 8 o’clock weekdays and even earlier during weekends.
Image source: [deleted]
#50
How many people can fit inside of a van or microbus. I usually use the same public transport locals do and each time it takes a few moments to remember how cramped it can be. People sitting on top of you, hanging on to the sides, etc.
Image source: ramavali
