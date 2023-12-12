Bosch: Legacy season 3 was confirmed before season 2 premiered on October 20, 2023, to the delight of fans of the franchise. The success of the show’s predecessor, Bosch (2014–2021) set Bosch: Legacy on the path of success even before it hit the screen. The excitement was overwhelming with Titus Welliver still taking the lead on the Amazon Prime Video series’ star-studded cast list. The police procedural television series was renewed for a third season to continue the latter part of the Bosch novels after Harry Bosch retires from the LAPD.
Following the end of season 2 on November 9, 2023, expectations are high about the release of Bosch Legacy season 3. Which cast and characters will come back and what dimension will the plot take? While season 2 wrapped up with excellent action sequences, cliffhangers, and revealing moments for the main characters, here’s everything you need to know before the next season.
What To Expect On Bosch: Legacy Season 3
As of the time of writing this piece, valid details about the plot of Bosch: Legacy season 3 have not been made public. However, it’s easy to conclude that it will be taken from one or more of Michael Connelly‘s books like other seasons of the Bosch series. While the cat is not out of the bag yet, it is expected that the action will continue with Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and his team employing different techniques to fight crime in Bosch: Legacy season 3. The story will pick up from the season 2 ending to further explore Detective Bosch’s life as a private investigator after he retires from the LAPD as seen in the Bosch novels. Season 2 ended with a shocking discovery for Maddie Bosch. Dockweiler, the man who kidnapped her in season 1 was reported dead and she thinks her father might have something to do with it.
Who Stars In Bosch: Legacy Season 3?
Technically speaking, reshuffling cast members is a common trait in big television shows. As such, there is no confirmation about who is playing the characters in Bosch: Legacy season 3 yet. However, one cast member the show might not do without is Titus Welliver who is guaranteed to continue his title role. Other main casts who are likely to reprise their roles are Madison Lintz as Bosch’s daughter Maddie Bosch, and Mimi Rogers as defense attorney Honey Chandler.
Aside from the main cast, actors who are likely to reprise their roles are Roy Evans as Det. “Barrel”, Gregory Scott Cummins as Det. “Crate”, Mark Rolston as Lt. Don Thorne, Stephan A. Chang as Maurice “Mo” Bassi, Denise G. Sanchez as Reina Vasquez, and Anthony Gonzales as Rico Perez. In all, expect to see most of the familiar faces back.
When Will Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Be Released?
With the second season done and dusted, Bosch: Legacy season 3 is expected to hit the screen soon but there’s no official release date at this time. The first and second seasons have an 18-month gap between their release dates which sparked rumors that the same will apply for season 3. Nevertheless, due to high expectations by fans of the show, a 2024 release date might be feasible.
Where To Watch
Fans of the show would know that Bosch: Legacy has expanded its streaming options. The original Bosch series and the first season of Bosch: Legacy was available for streaming on Prime Video. However, the second season of the crime series was available on Prime Video and Freevee where Bosch: Legacy season 3 will also be streamed. While we wait for Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy, follow the links to catch up on Season 1 and 2 on Prime Video and Freevee.
What Is The Future Of The Bosch Franchise?
Amazon Studios promised to make two spin-off series from Bosch and they are well on the way to fulfilling it. Bosch ran for seven seasons and garnered many fans before wrapping up on June 25, 2021. The first spin-off – Bosch: Legacy premiered on May 6, 2022, and was renewed for a third season before season 2 was released. For what it’s worth, Bosch: Legacy is replicating the success that has come to be associated with the franchise.
While fans await the release of Bosch: Legacy season 3, another spinoff is also in the works. From the tidbits available to the media, Amazon’s previously announced second spinoff will focus on Detective Renee Ballard, a new character who is yet to appear on the show. The character is featured in Connelly’s 2017 novel The Late Show. However, the show’s title is still under wraps and a release date is yet to be made public.
