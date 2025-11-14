Divorced Dad Teams Up With His Young Daughters To Design A 4×4 Sprinter Camper Van

by

Sean had grand plans for a masculine van build, that is until his daughters gave their opinions. One of the most common statements from those who have designed and built these rigs is the build becomes its own thing after a while. You change plans and redesign the layout so many times, your tiny home on wheels becomes a part of you.

More info: alino.info | Instagram

Image credits: moohahvanadventures

“When I got divorced, I wanted to find something that was taking a negative situation and making it a positive that we could all do something together. So it kind of was a seed of an idea early on and then that was the catalyst of like ‘yeah, I go do this thing and design it together and create something three of us’. We kind of came around to the idea of it being a sprinter and this was just a cargo van at the time sitting on the lot.”

Image credits: moohahvanadventures

Image credits: moohahvanadventures

Image credits: moohahvanadventures

Image credits: moohahvanadventures

Image credits: moohahvanadventures

Image credits: Tiny Home Tours

