12 Pregnancy Cravings Illustrated By Artist Donna Adi

by

Pregnant women frequently experience cravings, and as random as it might seem it is widely accepted. These cravings, interestingly enough, are also often influenced by cultural context too. For example, in Tanzania, pregnant women most often yearn for foods such as meat, mangoes, yogurt, oranges, plantains, and carbonated beverages. On the other hand, in the United States, expectant mothers tend to crave dairy products and sweets, with an estimated 50 to 90% of American women experiencing some form of food desire during their pregnancy.

Donna Adi, a Los Angeles-based artist and creative director, went viral for her innovative multimedia art style. Since 2016, she has been overlaying lifestyle and fashion photographs with vibrant illustrations to express her unique vision of magical realism. This blend of creativity and reality quickly went viral, capturing the attention of both the public and celebrities like Winnie Harlow, Gigi Hadid, Sofia Vergara, and Olivia Culpo.

More info: Facebook

#1 Cakes

12 Pregnancy Cravings Illustrated By Artist Donna Adi

Image source: Donna Adi

#2 Mexican Food

12 Pregnancy Cravings Illustrated By Artist Donna Adi

Image source: Donna Adi

#3 Breakfast

12 Pregnancy Cravings Illustrated By Artist Donna Adi

Image source: Donna Adi

#4 Holiday

12 Pregnancy Cravings Illustrated By Artist Donna Adi

Image source: Donna Adi

#5 Peanut Butter And Jelly

12 Pregnancy Cravings Illustrated By Artist Donna Adi

Image source: Donna Adi

#6 French Fries

12 Pregnancy Cravings Illustrated By Artist Donna Adi

Image source: Donna Adi

#7 Hotdog

12 Pregnancy Cravings Illustrated By Artist Donna Adi

Image source: Donna Adi

#8 Junkfood

12 Pregnancy Cravings Illustrated By Artist Donna Adi

Image source: Donna Adi

#9 Pickles

12 Pregnancy Cravings Illustrated By Artist Donna Adi

Image source: Donna Adi

#10 Donut Stack

12 Pregnancy Cravings Illustrated By Artist Donna Adi

Image source: Donna Adi

#11 Party Snack

12 Pregnancy Cravings Illustrated By Artist Donna Adi

Image source: Donna Adi

#12 Pizza

12 Pregnancy Cravings Illustrated By Artist Donna Adi

Image source: Donna Adi

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why We’ll Be Watching New Netflix Show “On My Block”
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2018
I Have Discovered 12 Unusual But Cool Food Trucks Around The Us
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
‘Today I Learned’: 30 Intriguing Things People Didn’t Learn At School, But Found On The Net (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
So There’s An Official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2017
The Deuce Wraps up an Impressive First Season
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2017
Fashion Illustrator Completes His Cut-Out Dresses With Clouds And Buildings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.