My 18 Magical Collages From Old Fabrics That Are Inspired By The Divine, The Moon, And Tarot Cards

Hi, my name is Liv, I’m 27 and I live in Warsaw, Poland.
Two months ago, I quit my job as a manager at a tattoo studio to fully focus on developing my brand as Psychedelivs.
I create collages using scraps of old and forgotten fabrics.
My beloved grandma’s curtains, a tablecloth smelling of summer salvaged from a holiday house, my friend’s unfortunate wedding dress, and countless others – My aim is to give new life to all these materials so that they can continue telling their fascinating stories.
More info: Instagram
#1 From The Series: Tazuka’s Psychedelic Mushrooms
#2 Lady With Bindweed
#3 The Woman And The Crane
#4 In Tribute To The Mother
#5 Full Moon Flower
#6 Clitorisynemonaplana
#7 Mushroom Altar
#8 Ace Of Cups Tarot Card
#9 Frida’s Crown
#10 Goddess Freya
#11 The Magician Tarot Card
#12 Flourishing
#13 Mother Of Day And Night
#14 A Mystical Treasury
#15 The All Seeing Heart
#16 Pigeon Fan
#17 Lovers
Inspired by the work of Mike Willcox.
#18 Slavic Tales – 1.5 M High
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us