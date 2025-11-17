My 18 Magical Collages From Old Fabrics That Are Inspired By The Divine, The Moon, And Tarot Cards

Hi, my name is Liv, I’m 27 and I live in Warsaw, Poland.

Two months ago, I quit my job as a manager at a tattoo studio to fully focus on developing my brand as Psychedelivs.

I create collages using scraps of old and forgotten fabrics.
My beloved grandma’s curtains, a tablecloth smelling of summer salvaged from a holiday house, my friend’s unfortunate wedding dress, and countless others – My aim is to give new life to all these materials so that they can continue telling their fascinating stories.

#1 From The Series: Tazuka’s Psychedelic Mushrooms

#2 Lady With Bindweed

#3 The Woman And The Crane

#4 In Tribute To The Mother

#5 Full Moon Flower

#6 Clitorisynemonaplana

#7 Mushroom Altar

#8 Ace Of Cups Tarot Card

#9 Frida’s Crown

#10 Goddess Freya

#11 The Magician Tarot Card

#12 Flourishing

#13 Mother Of Day And Night

#14 A Mystical Treasury

#15 The All Seeing Heart

#16 Pigeon Fan

#17 Lovers

Inspired by the work of Mike Willcox.

#18 Slavic Tales – 1.5 M High

