Hey Panda, What’s The Weirdest Food You Have Ever Tasted? (Closed)

by

What’s the weirdest food you have ever tasted?

#1

i’ve eaten seagrapes they were very fishy tasting

#2

The weirdest food I’ve ever tasted is a fish eyeball, and that’s only because my Aunt told me it was a candy but didn’t expect me to eat it though. But I did eat it, and for some reason I thought it was kind of good, but maybe because my mind interpreted it as a candy, since I was told it was.

#3

Well I have not had much ‘weird” foods in my 11 years of life. But my mum ate a guinea pig in Equador. And i have ate duck fat for 20 bucks.

#4

More of a weird food combo but Oreos dunked in orange juice. It tastes weird, but strangely good.

#5

Sooooo you know that book How To Eat Fried Worms (where these kids dig up worms and eat them in crazy different ways) Well when I was little I when to my back yard, dug up a worm, cooked it on the grill, and put it in my hamburger. Now I eat a worm every time we BBQ. Thanks How To Eat Fried Worms, you made my life a lot more interesting.

#6

Sorry almost forgot. I also have had seweed straight out of an ocean. The twist was a humpback was rolling in the seweed i ate

#7

Matcha flavored mochi from Sam’s. I love mochi, but this stuff was nasty. It was slimy and tasted gross, unlike actual good mochi from the local Japanese market.

#8

There are a lot of weird foods I’ve tasted.. But ill have to go with Beetroots.. Ughhh never again. I had a science fair project one year where I had to drink 2 cups of it……. NEVER doing that EVER again.

#9

The weirdest food I have ever tasted is cooked seaweed. If I remember correctly, I rather liked it. It was super salty though, that’s for sure!

#10

Horse sashimi. Also whale miso soup. Both tasted okay, but felt so weird eating it.

#11

Green tea mochi

#12

Crab…
The taste and texture is off.
And i don;t like scooping my food out of a shell.
0.1/10 stars

#13

Japanese candy. It was candy that was supposed to taste like a hamburger, fries, and pepsi. Didn’t work though.

#14

My mom once made oxtail soup when i was a kid. It was just awful.

